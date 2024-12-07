Taylor Lorenz Says People Are Celebrating CEO's Murder Because ’It Feels Like a Victory’

"And people wonder why we want these executives dead," wrote Taylor Lorenz over on Bluesky, the liberal utopia where all of the bad people and their opinions are censored. She later decided to clarify who she meant by "we." Lorenz doubled down when called out by Libs of TikTok with this hot take:

Lorenz wasn't done yet. She appeared on TMZ Live, where she said that she's against death in general, she wouldn't be weeping any tears over UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and understood those who wished death on insurance company CEOs.

TAYLOR LORENZ: “I’m with the people in the sense.. if you have watched a loved one die because insurance has denied their lifesaving essential healthcare, it is natural to wish that the people who run those systems would suffer the same fate”



pic.twitter.com/2fKAofmtuY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 7, 2024

People noticed that Lorenz, who didn't wish death on insurance company executives, retweeted a post in which someone said, yes, Thompson deserved to get murdered in cold blood.

Again, Taylor Lorenz has been this person for some time. The Washington Post continued to publish and defend her until very recently. Because being a fringe far-left extremist is considered acceptable in media circles in a way that being far-right never would be. https://t.co/qoTS2jC20E — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 7, 2024

Maze put together a great side-by-side video of Lorenz crying over people being mean on the internet to more of the TMZ Live interview where she said people were celebrating because the murder felt like a victory.

Taylor Lorenz splits her time between wishing harm on those she opposes and lamenting about being bullied online. What a psychopath. — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 7, 2024

She's nuts, but she's also correct in that she speaks for a lot of people on the Left who are cheering this "victory."

This platform is incredible. — Jim Fawcett (@jfawcett101) December 7, 2024

Taylor seems violently toxic — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) December 7, 2024

To be fair, she would also be ok with killing people for raw dogging the air. — Kitcatsmeows (@Catarisper) December 7, 2024

What’s scary is that this isn’t hyperbole. This is genuinely how many people think. It may be a group larger than just a lunatic fringe. — Chad Rice (@chad_rice) December 7, 2024

It's scary because it's true. A lot of people have come out and said that Thompson deserved to be murdrered.

These people are wishing for certain people to be dead because they supposedly didn't voluntarily pay for their medical procedures. — Town Square Man ☕️ (@TownSquareMan) December 7, 2024

The most obnoxious part of this, to me at least, is the nerve of Taylor "trust-fund" Lorenz acting like being wealthy is a crime — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) December 7, 2024

Did you know he and his children lived in a $1.5 million mansion?

If Ms. Lorenz has such a problem with others “making health care decisions” that she glorifies the murder of a CEO, I wonder if she’s pondered who, precisely, would be “making the health care decisions” if the government took over funding health care, as she’d prefer? — pipermcq (@pipermcq) December 7, 2024

"Death panels" were another one of those conspiracy theories that would be bound to come true if progressives had their way and the government decided who got care and who didn't.

I think Trump should show this to Bezos, note how long the Post kept and defended this monster, and then ask him what reforms he intends to make at the Post to ensure people like this no longer have a place there. — Danny Phillips (@QuidamVeritas) December 7, 2024

So she doesn't agree that Thompson deserved to be murdered in cold blood and it should have happened sooner, she just reposted it. But then she says she's against death in principle. So it's normal to want these CEOs dead, but it's bad to actually kill them. Got it.

