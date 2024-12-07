Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO compared to … 'Breaking Bad'?
VIP
McMansions and Moral Mayhem: The Left's Twisted Justification for Murdering a CEO
Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance
FEEL THE JOY! Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers' Careers if They...
'No Shortage of S**tty Takes': John Fetterman Calls Murder of Insurance CEO Indefensible
POLITICO: Pete Hegseth Embraces an 'Aggressive Form of Christianity'
Hall of WOKE: Eye-Opening Thread Shows How DEI Nonsense Has Tainted Science
Rep. Mike Quigley Says Trump's Cabinet Picks Are 'Unserious', Trips Over Clowns Running...
Bang Up Job, Guys! CBS 'Fact Check' on Tom Homan's Fentanyl Death Figures...
DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should...
Trash Mag 'Variety' Tries to Smear Zachary Levi in Nasty Hit Piece From...
James Woods & Others Set the AP Straight After Their Friendly Framing of...
Won't Someone Think of the 54-Year-Old Child? The Atlantic's Weak Hunter Biden Pardon...
The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash...

Taylor Lorenz Says People Are Celebrating CEO's Murder Because ’It Feels Like a Victory’

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 07, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

"And people wonder why we want these executives dead," wrote Taylor Lorenz over on Bluesky, the liberal utopia where all of the bad people and their opinions are censored. She later decided to clarify who she meant by "we." Lorenz doubled down when called out by Libs of TikTok with this hot take:

Advertisement

Lorenz wasn't done yet. She appeared on TMZ Live, where she said that she's against death in general, she wouldn't be weeping any tears over UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and understood those who wished death on insurance company CEOs.

People noticed that Lorenz, who didn't wish death on insurance company executives, retweeted a post in which someone said, yes, Thompson deserved to get murdered in cold blood.

Maze put together a great side-by-side video of Lorenz crying over people being mean on the internet to more of the TMZ Live interview where she said people were celebrating because the murder felt like a victory.

Recommended

Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance
Warren Squire
Advertisement

She's nuts, but she's also correct in that she speaks for a lot of people on the Left who are cheering this "victory."

It's scary because it's true. A lot of people have come out and said that Thompson deserved to be murdrered.

Did you know he and his children lived in a $1.5 million mansion?

Advertisement

"Death panels" were another one of those conspiracy theories that would be bound to come true if progressives had their way and the government decided who got care and who didn't.

So she doesn't agree that Thompson deserved to be murdered in cold blood and it should have happened sooner, she just reposted it. But then she says she's against death in principle. So it's normal to want these CEOs dead, but it's bad to actually kill them. Got it.

***

Tags: HEALTH INSURANCE MURDER TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance
Warren Squire
FEEL THE JOY! Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers' Careers if They Talked to Media
Amy Curtis
Bang Up Job, Guys! CBS 'Fact Check' on Tom Homan's Fentanyl Death Figures Exposes Them As LIARS
Amy Curtis
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
Hall of WOKE: Eye-Opening Thread Shows How DEI Nonsense Has Tainted Science
Amy Curtis
Rep. Mike Quigley Says Trump's Cabinet Picks Are 'Unserious', Trips Over Clowns Running Biden Admin
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance Warren Squire
Advertisement