Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die

‘Journalist’ Taylor Lorenz is wishing death on health insurance company executives over on Bluesky. She’s not alone. Many users are not only wishing death on these CEOs, they’re also celebrating the recent murder of one. UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot in New York City this morning.

Lorenz openly wishes death on all health insurance executives here.

Later, she says people are justified in their utter disdain of health insurance CEOs.

People have very justified hatred toward insurance company CEOs because these executives are responsible for an unfathomable amount of death and suffering. As someone against death and suffering, I think it’s good to call out this broken system and the ppl in power who enable it. — Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 3:48 PM

It goes beyond wishing death upon others. There are Bluesky users celebrating the murder of Brian Thompson with cartoon stars.

It didn’t long for posters on X to take notice. It’s no surprise what their first question was.

Has Taylor Lorenz lost her mind? pic.twitter.com/KghS26UmfM — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 5, 2024

The short answer: YES!

This is psychopathic. — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) December 5, 2024

The left lost its mind years ago, we've all allowed it to progress because we feel sorry for them. — Det. Nordberg (@officanordberg) December 5, 2024

When the Far Left fall off the senile ledge they develope a sinister God complex where all of their beliefs are justified and anyone who differs is dead to them. It's a psychosis. — my name was earl (@SCSaintsStatGuy) December 5, 2024

Lorenz has always been unhinged but corporate employment most likely held the worst of her behavior in check.

This poster gets it.

She's always been disturbed but employment at @washingtonpost and @nytimes furnished some modest guard rails. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) December 5, 2024

She's pouring gasoline on the fire of her unemployability. — howardrgold (@howardrgold1) December 5, 2024

In a sane world, it would destroy her "career."

But here? I dunno. — FridayNightEcon 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@FridayNightEcon) December 5, 2024

In the past, this would have been journalism career suicide, but we live in a world in which legacy media welcomed back both Dan Rather and Jeffrey Toobin. So, anything’s possible.

Health insurance is something most Americans get angry with and complain about. But, that frustration doesn’t rise to a Lorenz-level of craziness.

yeah, everyone loathes health insurance companies. but this post will destroy her career or whatever she calls it — VoxMerus (@VoxMerus) December 5, 2024

I just don't get it. There are people I despise but to celebrate someone's murder??? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) December 5, 2024

So if it is ok to assassinate our fellow citizens because we don’t like their positions… — Urban Xavier (@xavier_urban) December 5, 2024

Blue Sky echo chamber

Oh dear — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) December 5, 2024

Bluesky is touted as a ‘safe space.’ But, these posts wishing death upon others are still up as of this writing. Not sure ‘safe space’ is a truthful selling point when fellow users can wish death upon you based on your career field.