Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Biden Wasn't That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Mittens Out! MAGA Says 'Good Riddance' as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps 'Recoils' Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Sotomayor's False Equivalency
James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology
Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert...
DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Su...
Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...
Supreme Shock: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Likens Child Sex Change Ban to Interracial...

Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die

Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on December 05, 2024
Townhall Media

‘Journalist’ Taylor Lorenz is wishing death on health insurance company executives over on Bluesky. She’s not alone. Many users are not only wishing death on these CEOs, they’re also celebrating the recent murder of one. UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson, was fatally shot in New York City this morning.

Advertisement

Lorenz openly wishes death on all health insurance executives here.

And people wonder why we want these executives dead

[image or embed]

— Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 12:37 PM

Later, she says people are justified in their utter disdain of health insurance CEOs.

People have very justified hatred toward insurance company CEOs because these executives are responsible for an unfathomable amount of death and suffering. As someone against death and suffering, I think it’s good to call out this broken system and the ppl in power who enable it.

— Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 3:48 PM

It goes beyond wishing death upon others. There are Bluesky users celebrating the murder of Brian Thompson with cartoon stars.

Woke up to see this spammed in my group chats

[image or embed]

— Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 12:40 PM

I am not alone

[image or embed]

— Taylor Lorenz (@taylorlorenz.bsky.social) December 4, 2024 at 12:49 PM

It didn’t long for posters on X to take notice. It’s no surprise what their first question was.

White House Press Corps 'Recoils' Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Advertisement

The short answer: YES!

Lorenz has always been unhinged but corporate employment most likely held the worst of her behavior in check. 

This poster gets it.

In the past, this would have been journalism career suicide, but we live in a world in which legacy media welcomed back both Dan Rather and Jeffrey Toobin. So, anything’s possible.

Advertisement

Health insurance is something most Americans get angry with and complain about. But, that frustration doesn’t rise to a Lorenz-level of craziness.

Bluesky is touted as a ‘safe space.’ But, these posts wishing death upon others are still up as of this writing. Not sure ‘safe space’ is a truthful selling point when fellow users can wish death upon you based on your career field.

Tags: CEO JOURNALISM JOURNALIST MURDER SHOOTING SHOT

White House Press Corps 'Recoils' Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Brett T.
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Warren Squire
Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Amy Curtis
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
Brett T.
Mittens Out! MAGA Says 'Good Riddance' as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
Warren Squire

Advertisement
Advertisement
White House Press Corps 'Recoils' Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup Brett T.
Advertisement