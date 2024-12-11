BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because of Her Hair

Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 11, 2024
Twitter

After Daniel Penny was acquitted Monday of criminally negligent homicide in the case of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely, Christopher Rufo posted to X that he didn't foresee Black Lives Matter rioting over the verdict. Instead, he said, there would be smaller protests that would be shut down.

He was right. They did hit the streets in small numbers marching in protest, but police shut down any agitators

That's probably much to the disappointment of Chivona Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York. "People keep asking, are we gonna riot, are we gonna protest," she asked outside the courtroom. "If that's what's needed? Does glass have to break? Do cars have to burn?"

We didn't hear of any cars burning. We know that Black Lives Matter desperately wants its next George Floyd, but Neely isn't him.

Newsome went on "Dan Abrams Live" on News Nation to vent and said that she saw a potential juror dismissed because she had purple hair … no, wait, it's because she was black.

The lunatic got shredded by NewsNation's Dan Abrams, who ripped her for turning the Penny trial into a race issue. 

Abrams: I'm asking you a question. Don't change the subject. Is the jury (with multiple black jurors) racist?

Newsome: Yes.

What a shocking answer.

Absolutely. 

And where were the trained Marxist co-founders of Black Lives Matter, making Newsome do all the heavy lifting? At home in one of their several mansions, most likely.

A black woman who was on the subway car defended Penny to responding police on bodycam. She must be racist too.

She's trying to incite a riot, but she's failing. No one feels like breaking glass or burning cars over a black man making terroristic threats on the subway.

