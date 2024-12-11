BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because of Her Hair

After Daniel Penny was acquitted Monday of criminally negligent homicide in the case of beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely, Christopher Rufo posted to X that he didn't foresee Black Lives Matter rioting over the verdict. Instead, he said, there would be smaller protests that would be shut down.

I don't think BLM will riot over this. They have exhausted the momentum on this line. Could be wrong, but my assumption is that they will not hit the streets over Daniel Penny—and, if they do, it will be minor and police will feel comfortable shutting it down. https://t.co/h8hQbItap3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 9, 2024

He was right. They did hit the streets in small numbers marching in protest, but police shut down any agitators

That's probably much to the disappointment of Chivona Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York. "People keep asking, are we gonna riot, are we gonna protest," she asked outside the courtroom. "If that's what's needed? Does glass have to break? Do cars have to burn?"

We didn't hear of any cars burning. We know that Black Lives Matter desperately wants its next George Floyd, but Neely isn't him.

Newsome went on "Dan Abrams Live" on News Nation to vent and said that she saw a potential juror dismissed because she had purple hair … no, wait, it's because she was black.

NEW: BLM leader says black female jurors were "shut out" from the Daniel Penny trial because of their "unconventional hair."



Lmao.



Chivona Newsome says black women were told they couldn't be jurors because of their hair.



The lunatic got shredded by NewsNation's Dan… pic.twitter.com/5wzAi0BHg7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 11, 2024

The lunatic got shredded by NewsNation's Dan Abrams, who ripped her for turning the Penny trial into a race issue. Abrams: I'm asking you a question. Don't change the subject. Is the jury (with multiple black jurors) racist? Newsome: Yes.

What a shocking answer.

It’s literally insane how this woman repeatedly claims she knows what Perry was thinking and claiming he’s a liar.



We live in a make believe world where when the facts don’t fit your narrative you invent a fake story. — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) December 11, 2024

Nobody believes this. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 11, 2024

Charlatans masquerading as moral authorities. Horrible people. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) December 11, 2024

Their hair? I think we are getting to the bottom of the barrel on excuses here 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 11, 2024

Another angry black woman. I’m in shock. — joe miller (@joemill37087868) December 11, 2024

That woman is so exhausting to listen to. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) December 11, 2024

Absolutely.

And where were the trained Marxist co-founders of Black Lives Matter, making Newsome do all the heavy lifting? At home in one of their several mansions, most likely.

These are the people who keep racism alive. It is taxing. — Marsha (@mlhfreeame1384) December 11, 2024

Oh dear Lord. It never ends. ALWAYS race baiting. These people know no other way. — Debbie (@TheInlet72) December 11, 2024

Newsome is a race baiter. Penny wasn’t the only one that subdued the career criminal—another black man also did and the eyewitness was a black woman! her ridiculous attempts to make it about race are just disingenuous but that’s the only card they have left! — Angry Trumper (@AngryTrumper) December 11, 2024

A black woman who was on the subway car defended Penny to responding police on bodycam. She must be racist too.

That’s not how jury selection works. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 11, 2024

They just make it up as they go along and sees who bites the bait — ZELDAonX (@XLinkToZelda) December 11, 2024

The stereotype never misses an opportunity to validate itself. Especially in the media. — Woke Bytes (@wokebytes) December 11, 2024

She's trying to incite a riot, but she's failing. No one feels like breaking glass or burning cars over a black man making terroristic threats on the subway.

