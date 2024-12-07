Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass Over Daniel Penny

Kamala Harris Campaign Manager Says an Open Primary Would Have Upset Black Women
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Noah Berger

We learned Friday that the jury in the Daniel Perry case was deadlocked, leading the prosecution to successfully ask the judge to drop the manslaughter charge and force the jury to come to an agreement on the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. The co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York is incensed that some white people consider Perry a hero for subduing beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely. Just wait until she hears that Rep. Eli Crane has introduced a resolution to award Penny the Congressional Gold Medal.

She's already calling the case Jim Crow and asking if the black community needs to riot again.

Sorry, but we don't think you're going to get the next George Floyd out of this case, no matter how much you try.

Will there be time to squeeze in a quick riot before Joe Biden leaves office and Donald Trump takes over?

Nope.

***

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER RIOT JORDAN NEELY

