Black Lives Matter Wonders If They'll Have to Burn Cars and Break Glass Over Daniel Penny

We learned Friday that the jury in the Daniel Perry case was deadlocked, leading the prosecution to successfully ask the judge to drop the manslaughter charge and force the jury to come to an agreement on the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide. The co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York is incensed that some white people consider Perry a hero for subduing beloved Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely. Just wait until she hears that Rep. Eli Crane has introduced a resolution to award Penny the Congressional Gold Medal.

News: Eli Crane plans to introduce a resolution to award Daniel Penny a Congressional Gold Medal



Penny, a Marine vet, is currently on trial for the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man he held in a chokehold on an NYC subway in 2023https://t.co/lUdnSmY9Nh pic.twitter.com/gtZVgV4oFV — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) December 6, 2024

Daniel Penny’s actions exemplify what it means to stand against the grain to do right in a world that rewards moral cowardice.



I’m immensely proud to introduce this resolution to award him with the Congressional Gold Medal to recognize his heroism. https://t.co/AH8QdQkYe3 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) December 6, 2024

She's already calling the case Jim Crow and asking if the black community needs to riot again.

BLM is now calling for more RI0TS,. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8GaueZkEa6 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 7, 2024

Sorry, but we don't think you're going to get the next George Floyd out of this case, no matter how much you try.

Will there be time to squeeze in a quick riot before Joe Biden leaves office and Donald Trump takes over?

I don’t think they realize that the rest of us aren’t going to be as patient with their crap as we were last time. — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) December 7, 2024

