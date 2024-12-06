Candidate Who Torched $1 Billion-Plus on Disastrous Campaign Tells Dems to Use 'Limited...
Jurors in Daniel Penny Case Informed Judge They're Deadlocked, Jonathan Turley Explains What's Next

Doug P.  |  11:51 AM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

There's a bit of breaking news regarding the Daniel Penny trial in New York City.

The jurors have reportedly informed the judge that they're unable to agree on a verdict for the second degree manslaughter charge:

Many legal experts including Alan Dershowitz have slammed DA Alvin Bragg for even bringing the case, and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley agrees, and in this thread Turley described what's likely to happen next: 

We'll wait and see what comes next.

In the meantime...

Stay tuned.

