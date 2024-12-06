Jurors in Daniel Penny Case Informed Judge They're Deadlocked, Jonathan Turley Explains What's Next

There's a bit of breaking news regarding the Daniel Penny trial in New York City.

The jurors have reportedly informed the judge that they're unable to agree on a verdict for the second degree manslaughter charge:

Jurors deadlocked in Daniel Penny manslaughter trial over subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely https://t.co/1e352D47hW pic.twitter.com/0iYP4u17vv — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2024

🚨 #BREAKING: After 3 days of deliberations, Daniel Penny jurors have informed the judge they are DEADLOCKED on the second degree manslaughter charge



They will most likely be forced by the judge to continue deliberating.



FREE DANIEL PENNY!

pic.twitter.com/7v6hHxmac0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 6, 2024

Many legal experts including Alan Dershowitz have slammed DA Alvin Bragg for even bringing the case, and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley agrees, and in this thread Turley described what's likely to happen next:

The jury just sent a note to the court that it is deadlocked on the first count, the second-degree manslaughter charge. The court will likely now issue an Allen charge to get them to resume deliberations... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 6, 2024

...The question is whether the court will instruct the jury to consider the second charge of the criminal negligence charge. The judge expressed doubt over whether, in the absence of a unanimous verdict on the first charge, he could tell them to move on to the second charge... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 6, 2024

...Many of us cannot see how this case could have produced a conviction with the layers of reasonable doubt in the evidence. The absence of clear causation makes a conviction difficult to justify in such a case. Indeed, it makes it difficult to see why the case was brought. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 6, 2024

...The criminal negligence charge was always the more menacing option given the lower standard. Bragg clearly hoped that the jury could reject the top charge and compromise on the second charge. That could still prove to be the case depending on the approach of the court. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 6, 2024

We'll wait and see what comes next.

In the meantime...

Please pray for Daniel Penny. The jury in NY is currently deadlocked. pic.twitter.com/fyBirG4a7G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 6, 2024

Stay tuned.