Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

We've been hearing a lot from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe since the election a month ago. McCabe, now CNN's senior law enforcement analyst, said that employees of the FBI are worried about Donald Trump jailing them and are thinking of fleeing the country.

Advertisement

He's also warned against the since-withdrawn nomination of Matt Gaetz for attorney general, saying Gaetz would "tear things up" at the FBI. Speaking of the FBI, now he's in fits over Kash Patel's nomination to head the bureau. "It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI," he cried to CNN.

Now that Joe Biden has proved to be a liar about pardoning his son Hunter, McCabe is back on CNN whining some more. He's afraid the fact that the pardon isn't just for Hunter's gun possession conviction but covers any and all crimes dating back to January 1, 2014, will raise the specter of conspiracy theories.

… the conspiracy theories and the accusations around Hunter Biden. They'll never be resolved criminally, but it gives his detractors the opportunity to say, oh, well, he must have done something in 2014 to require a pardon going back that far."

The narrative McCabe is trying to sell here is laughable on its face.

There is zero reason to issue a blanket, 11-year pardon unless there were crimes committed during that span — and everyone knows it.

McCabe goes on later in the clip to basically agree with Joe Biden that Hunter’s prosecution was politically motivated.

The absolute irony.

Advertisement

Oh, the fact that the pardon is retroactive to when Hunter joined the board of Burisma is going to agitate the conspiracy theorists. As we've learned "conspiracy theories" are just the truth coming out two months early. President Biden is protecting himself from the whole mess by pardoning Hunter all the way back to when he was vice president.

Advertisement

The former deputy director of a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI thinks Biden's sweeping pardon of his son dating back a decade will "perpetuate" conspiracy theories.

***

CNN CONSPIRACY THEORIES HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PARDON ANDREW MCCABE

