Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon

We've been hearing a lot from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe since the election a month ago. McCabe, now CNN's senior law enforcement analyst, said that employees of the FBI are worried about Donald Trump jailing them and are thinking of fleeing the country.

Advertisement

He's also warned against the since-withdrawn nomination of Matt Gaetz for attorney general, saying Gaetz would "tear things up" at the FBI. Speaking of the FBI, now he's in fits over Kash Patel's nomination to head the bureau. "It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI," he cried to CNN.

Now that Joe Biden has proved to be a liar about pardoning his son Hunter, McCabe is back on CNN whining some more. He's afraid the fact that the pardon isn't just for Hunter's gun possession conviction but covers any and all crimes dating back to January 1, 2014, will raise the specter of conspiracy theories.

NEW: Deep-state shill Andrew McCabe is worried that the Hunter pardon covering crimes back to 2014 will “perpetuate conspiracy theories” —



“The effect of that very broad ten year time frame is, ironically, it will perpetuate the the conspiracy theories and the accusations around… pic.twitter.com/Ozld3PNTsp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

… the conspiracy theories and the accusations around Hunter Biden. They'll never be resolved criminally, but it gives his detractors the opportunity to say, oh, well, he must have done something in 2014 to require a pardon going back that far." The narrative McCabe is trying to sell here is laughable on its face. There is zero reason to issue a blanket, 11-year pardon unless there were crimes committed during that span — and everyone knows it. McCabe goes on later in the clip to basically agree with Joe Biden that Hunter’s prosecution was politically motivated. The absolute irony.

Oh, the fact that the pardon is retroactive to when Hunter joined the board of Burisma is going to agitate the conspiracy theorists. As we've learned "conspiracy theories" are just the truth coming out two months early. President Biden is protecting himself from the whole mess by pardoning Hunter all the way back to when he was vice president.

BTW: The @brikeilarcnn setup at the top: “Republicans are seizing.” 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

The conspiracy theories, as usual, are facts — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) December 2, 2024

If there weren’t crimes, Joe wouldn’t have gone back that far.



Why are these people so dense? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 2, 2024

"Biden issued a pardon covering crimes back to 2014, but it’s a conspiracy theory that crimes were committed back to 2014."



This is what he expects you to believe. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

The videos on Hunter Biden’s laptop confirmed that Hunter committed countless crimes.



To call any of that a conspiracy is ridiculous. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 2, 2024

“perpetuate conspiracy theories” Yes, yes it will because they’re covering up a lot that now goes unpunished.



I’m trying really hard to see this from their point of view to understand their position, but I just can’t get there. — It’s PerspeXtive (@itsPerspeXtive) December 2, 2024

It takes a criminal to understand the implications of this pardon. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) December 2, 2024

Advertisement

He's right, since most things that Democrats claim are conspiracy theories are later proven true. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) December 2, 2024

It doesn't perpetuate, its confirms. — Nash (@aNASH_89) December 2, 2024

Its not a conspiracy. They tried to impeach Trump for asking about corruption in Ukraine and now Joe Biden just pardoned Hunter all the way back to 2014 where he was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company? McCabe is wondering where his pardon is. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) December 2, 2024

A President deemed too infirm to stand trial by his own DOJ, just pardoned his son of any wrong doing during the last decade. 2014 - 2024

Incredible. — Teneo (@arrivallate) December 2, 2024

The former deputy director of a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI thinks Biden's sweeping pardon of his son dating back a decade will "perpetuate" conspiracy theories.

***