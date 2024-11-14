'What an Endorsement'! Andrew McCabe Warns Matt Gaetz Would 'Tear Things Up' at the FBI

Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The...
Doug P.  |  1:50 PM on November 14, 2024
Andrew McCabe is a former deputy director of the FBI. For anybody who doesn't remember why McCabe's the "former" deputy director, here's a reminder of one of those reasons:

As detailed in this report, the OIG found that then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lacked candor, including under oath, on multiple occasions in connection with describing his role in connection with a disclosure to the WSJ, and that this conduct violated FBI Offense Codes 2.5 and 2.6. The OIG also concluded that McCabe’s disclosure of the existence of an ongoing investigation in the manner described in this report violated the FBI’s and the Department’s media policy and constituted misconduct. 

The OIG is issuing this report to the FBI for such action that it deems to be appropriate.

Ironically, one of the people who offered proof showing that things need to be shaken up at the FBI (along with Strzok, Page, etc.) is now warning that if somebody like Matt Gaetz is the Attorney General things will be shaken up at the FBI: 

Excellent endorsement detected!

Here's the full McCabe quote:

"Matt Gaetz is obviously wholly unqualified for this job. He’s someone who couldn’t get hired by the FBI if he had ever been interested in that." 

"He is singularly a disruptor. He is someone who’s been selected because of his interest and desire to go into the organization and tear things apart, likely get rid of people, stop doing a lot of the work that the Justice Department is currently doing." 

"We’ve spent a lot of months debating... whether [Trump's] actually going to try to really dismantle those organizations in a serious way. I think the selection of Matt Gaetz is a clear indication..."

Joe Concha sums up just how laughable this is considering the source:

CNN used to regularly have Dan Rather on a show called "Reliable Sources" so this kind of thing is their brand.

He had us at "tear things up."

