Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon to Be Unemployed) Staffers

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Jill Biden gave Vice President Kamala Harris the cold shoulder, and who could blame her? Biden was counting on another four years of being first lady, and instead, she got President-elect Donald Trump. We're pretty sure Biden thinks her husband would have won the election, even as he struggles to walk across the sand at his Delaware beach house and snaps at reporters.

Harris is still loved by her staffers, though, which is surprising, considering the rate of turnover in her office. The staffers were standing outside to applaud Harris as she arrived at the White House for the first time since the election.

VIDEO: The @VP just arrived at the White House where she was welcomed by hundreds of staffers. This is her first trip to the White House since the election. pic.twitter.com/Oy6kt7PyZT — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) November 12, 2024

Consider it a consolation prize.

All these people will be jobless in January — nilgirian𝕏 (@nilgirian) November 12, 2024

I can’t believe we pay all those people for this shit. Trump can’t come soon enough. — Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) November 12, 2024

How much were they paid? — Alexa Walker (@alexawalker427) November 12, 2024

Loser parade — Hambone's Word. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@Keithhambone) November 12, 2024

Kamala got smoked. America rejected her and fruitcake Tim Walz. — The Stealer and 37 others (@CHI2COL) November 12, 2024

Govt workers are the Dem base voter so it makes sense — Tim Mathis (@timmathiscomedy) November 12, 2024

They're hardly working.

Well, if you work there and you're told to go outside and greet the VP, that's what you do. Everything is so scripted — Kat Minner (@kaminner121) November 12, 2024

Her shocked face is embarrassing. Lady knew they would be there. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) November 12, 2024

I’m sure all those staffers were there voluntarily. lol — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) November 12, 2024

Memo was sent out to pretend to like her or you're fired immediately 🤣 — Katylou (@haydur23) November 12, 2024

So the working staff were instructed to wait outside for her arrival, applaud and get paid for it with our tax dollars? — The Censored K9 (@canine2) November 12, 2024

Are they going to give Kamala a participation trophy now? — Dabney (@DabneyPorte) November 12, 2024

Isn't she already in debt? How much were these people paid? — Mr Singh 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@ElectMrSingh) November 12, 2024

And she doesn't even have Lizzo or Cardi B. or Beyoncé with her to sucker in the crowd.

Look at all those soon to be unemployed government leeches! — Justin_Ayres (@justin_ayres) November 12, 2024

All her voters in one place. — Bryan (@CommieLosers) November 12, 2024

Sweet, the unemployment line already formed. — mcpeppers (@mcpeppers) November 12, 2024

Is she waving goodbye to all of them? They probably have a week-old victory cake in the fridge still.

You wouldn't believe how many people popped into the replies to say this video made them cry.

