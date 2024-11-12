Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing...
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon to Be Unemployed) Staffers

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 12, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, Dr. Jill Biden gave Vice President Kamala Harris the cold shoulder, and who could blame her? Biden was counting on another four years of being first lady, and instead, she got President-elect Donald Trump. We're pretty sure Biden thinks her husband would have won the election, even as he struggles to walk across the sand at his Delaware beach house and snaps at reporters.

Harris is still loved by her staffers, though, which is surprising, considering the rate of turnover in her office. The staffers were standing outside to applaud Harris as she arrived at the White House for the first time since the election.

Consider it a consolation prize.

They're hardly working.

And she doesn't even have Lizzo or Cardi B. or Beyoncé with her to sucker in the crowd.

Is she waving goodbye to all of them? They probably have a week-old victory cake in the fridge still.

You wouldn't believe how many people popped into the replies to say this video made them cry.

