Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

As Twitchy reported, vindictive New York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference the day after the election to assure us that her office had been planning for months in case Donald Trump won the election and that "we are prepared to fight back once again." In other words, don't think the lawfare is going to stop just because it didn't work in costing Trump the election. 

Trump's lawyer Mike David responded:

To big Tish James, the New York Attorney General. I dare you. I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here sweetheart. We're not messing around this time and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has jumped into the fray and warned Trump to back off.

Well, if Jeffries can vouch for her character …

We're not exactly quivering in our boots. Let's hope Davis follows through on his promise to put her fat ass in prison.

