Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James

As Twitchy reported, vindictive New York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference the day after the election to assure us that her office had been planning for months in case Donald Trump won the election and that "we are prepared to fight back once again." In other words, don't think the lawfare is going to stop just because it didn't work in costing Trump the election.

Trump's lawyer Mike David responded:

To big Tish James, the New York Attorney General. I dare you. I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term. Because listen here sweetheart. We're not messing around this time and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has jumped into the fray and warned Trump to back off.

Attorney General Tish James is an intelligent, strong and principled public servant who I have known for decades.



Back up off of her. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 9, 2024

Well, if Jeffries can vouch for her character …

Thought this was a parody account — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 9, 2024

Not happening.



You can visit her while she’s locked up, don’t worry. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 9, 2024

Tish James is a racist who abused her power to persecute President Trump.



She’s already likely going to be sanctioned.



She now needs to be prosecuted.



James is a criminal. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 9, 2024

Naw she's getting investigated and going to prison — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 9, 2024

Dear Temu Obama,



Tish James is a political hack who ran on one issue and one issue only "getting Trump." And they fact that she's been a friend of yours for decades only solidifies the fact that she should be removed from office and disbarred. — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) November 9, 2024

She is a power hungry racist who targets conservatives regardless of the law. — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) November 9, 2024

Maybe she should have backed off of President Trump — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 9, 2024

She is a political hack! She belongs in prison. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 9, 2024

Nah, she's a corrupt, hate-fueled, politically weaponized piece of trash that doesn't belong anywhere near the judicial system or any public office. GFY 🖕 https://t.co/XZpSEoDCSC — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) November 9, 2024

There's nothing principled about abusing your office to target political opponents, Dollar Store Obama.



There's also nothing intelligent about scaring off potential investors and developers with insane cases like the "bank fraud" one. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 9, 2024

If that were true, she would not have campaigned on getting Trump.



She prejudged and thus abused her enforcement powers and violated Trump’s due process and equal protection rights. — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) November 9, 2024

Sorry Hakeem, can’t go with you on this. Her running platform was to “get Trump”, and since then she has played every deceitful game she could to make it happen. I hope Trump’s lawyers prosecute her to the biggest extent possible — Tammy- Unchecked (@TammyThomp98032) November 9, 2024

We're not exactly quivering in our boots. Let's hope Davis follows through on his promise to put her fat ass in prison.

