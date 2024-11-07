New Yorker Blames Stubborn and Arrogant Joe Biden for Trump’s Victory

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden looked happier than he has in a long time when he gave a speech congratulating Donald Trump on his overwhelming victory. Biden has also said he's called Trump and invited him to the White House to talk about the transition. Is Biden secretly happy that Kamala Harris lost after he was forced out of the race by the Democrat Party elite and she was installed to replace him?

Leftists have been spending the last two days analyzing why Harris lost. They're angry with white women, even those "allies" who fought to elect Harris. They're also blaming Hispanics for being misogynistic and white men without college degrees.

Some blame Biden for taking too long to drop out of the race, leaving Harris little time to introduce herself to the American people (even though she's been vice president since 2021). Over at The New Yorker, Isaac Chotiner blames Biden's stubbornness and arrogance for Trump's win.

Joe Biden’s stubbornness in refusing to step aside as the Democratic nominee until July is the single biggest reason for Donald Trump’s victory, @IChotiner writes. “Biden’s arrogance remains astonishing to behold.” https://t.co/CeMjEZWQVv — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) November 7, 2024

Chotiner writes:

The single biggest reason this defeat should fall on Biden’s shoulders is that his stubbornness in refusing to step aside as the Democratic nominee until July short-circuited the possibility of staging a primary, and left Harris as the only real choice to replace him. Enough has been written about Biden wheezing through campaign appearances before eventually dragging out his farewell for weeks after the calamitous summer debate. But Biden’s arrogance remains astonishing to behold: well before 2024, he was quite simply too old to ask people, in good faith, to keep him in office through 2028. He did so anyway, insuring that his age became the biggest political story of the first half of the year. The result depressed Democrats across the country and allowed the Trump campaign to attack its opponent in a manner it hadn’t been able to since 2016.

Chotiner says if Biden had dropped out earlier, the Democrats could have had a real primary rather than be stuck with Harris: "But the most crucial attribute that another candidate would have had? Not being the sitting Vice-President of the most unpopular Administration since George W. Bush’s second term."

Harris' approval rating was even worse than Biden's. Why they installed her is anyone's guess.

You told us he was sharp as a tack and hid his decline, accusing us of “cheap fakes” and altered footage.



You ran cover for him with his aides and only decided he had to go when his brain froze up on stage.



GFY — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 7, 2024

If only there were a profession that could have sniffed out his problems with dementia and the efforts to cover it up and hold the powerful to account.



If only. pic.twitter.com/0svkFCqE5p — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) November 7, 2024

His greatest mistake was picking the most pitiful idiot for running mate. Even Trump knows to pick someone smart. Biden not stepping down quickly for health reasons was only his second enormous mistake. — Ange (@civilagain) November 7, 2024

You're still calling what happened in July "stepping aside" huh?



You're probably unredeemable. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) November 7, 2024

@Oldguy_54 @Live_Free_orDie @mowoodier



That right there is why I fully support Nancy Pelosi's argument that sharp as a tack, George Washington-like Joe Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore, right next to Teddy Roosevelt! — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) November 7, 2024

You guys have learned nothing. — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) November 7, 2024

Oh my and the policies enacted and proposed had nothing to do with it? — David (@tdv_david) November 7, 2024

Up until that June debate, you all assured us that Joe Biden was reading Cicero in the original Latin while doing his daily routine of 100 pushups after his 5-mile run.



If you’re looking for someone to blame, find a mirror. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 7, 2024

Joe should have bowed out of the race. Unfortunately for you, that race was 2020. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 7, 2024

They’ve learned nothing, truly not a thing. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) November 7, 2024

Chotiner doesn't suggest which alternative candidate could have beaten Trump. Maybe America was just sick of the Democratic policies that had destroyed the country and knew a change was needed.

