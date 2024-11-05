CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Has Done Everything It Could to Save Us From...
Bomb Threats Delay Voting in DeKalb County, Georgia
Keeping An Eye On The Keystone State: Pesky Problems Plague Pennsylvania Polls
‘Based’ Mike Lee Argues That the Supreme Court Should Overturn a Major Precedent...
Dairy State Dispatch: Error Leads Milwaukee Election Officials to Reset, Recount 30k Absen...
Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
LIVE: Election Night 2024
CBS News Reminds Voters That Election Disinformation Doesn't End After You Cast Your...
Andrew Mitchell Plays the Misogyny Card HARD When Explaining Kamala's Struggle With Male...
Silent Majority? Quiet Trump Voters are Making a Big Noise at the Ballot...
Dr. Jill Biden Just Voted in Delaware, but for Whom?
CNN's Chris Wallace Says It Would Take a 'Miracle' for Kamala to Win...
Dana Bash Thinks the SITTING VP Didn't Have Time to Introduce Herself to...

Sen. Cory Booker Has Heard Guys Say Their Girlfriends Will Kill Them If They Don't Vote for Harris

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 05, 2024
Twitter

This is funny, because it's the threat of violence against men.

We reported last month on a website called VoteWithoutFear.com that reminded women that their ballot was secret and that they didn't have to tell their husbands or boyfriends who they voted for. The leader of the Suffolk Young Democrats allegedly called a home with three registered women Democrats, but a MAGA man answered the phone and snarled, "There are no Democrats in this household." She then reminded women that their vote was private and their Trump-loving husbands didn't need to find out they voted for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

And then there was that ridiculous ad narrated by Julia Roberts showing a woman putting one over on her MAGA husband by voting for Harris and telling him afterward she voted for the "right" person. Question: How stupid do they think women are? What do they think those voting booths are for? Of course, your vote is private, and if you're in a toxic relationship where you have to lie about whom you voted for, you've got bigger problems.

Sen. Cory Booker was on MSNBC and related that he'd had guys come up to him and say their girlfriends would kill them if they didn't vote for Harris. No, they don't literally mean "kill," but again, what sort of toxic relationship are these people in?

He's not kidding. According to Democrats, women are so cowed by their MAGA husbands that they'll vote for Donald Trump to avoid a beating.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

Who was Booker's girlfriend supposed to be again? Rosario Dawson? Whatever happened there?

Advertisement

Yeah, flip it around: "I have women come up to me and say, 'I really have no choice. My boyfriend will kill me. My husband will kill me if I don't vote for Donald Trump." Suddenly it doesn't sound like a funny, made-up anecdote. But it's OK if the guy is threatened.

Yes, that's what he's saying.

***

Tags: CORY BOOKER ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
‘Based’ Mike Lee Argues That the Supreme Court Should Overturn a Major Precedent (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Has Done Everything It Could to Save Us From Donald Trump
Brett T.
CNN's Chris Wallace Says It Would Take a 'Miracle' for Kamala to Win As First Exit Polls Released
Amy Curtis
CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself to Voters
Doug P.
Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement