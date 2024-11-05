Sen. Cory Booker Has Heard Guys Say Their Girlfriends Will Kill Them If They Don't Vote for Harris

This is funny, because it's the threat of violence against men.

We reported last month on a website called VoteWithoutFear.com that reminded women that their ballot was secret and that they didn't have to tell their husbands or boyfriends who they voted for. The leader of the Suffolk Young Democrats allegedly called a home with three registered women Democrats, but a MAGA man answered the phone and snarled, "There are no Democrats in this household." She then reminded women that their vote was private and their Trump-loving husbands didn't need to find out they voted for Kamala Harris.

And then there was that ridiculous ad narrated by Julia Roberts showing a woman putting one over on her MAGA husband by voting for Harris and telling him afterward she voted for the "right" person. Question: How stupid do they think women are? What do they think those voting booths are for? Of course, your vote is private, and if you're in a toxic relationship where you have to lie about whom you voted for, you've got bigger problems.

Sen. Cory Booker was on MSNBC and related that he'd had guys come up to him and say their girlfriends would kill them if they didn't vote for Harris. No, they don't literally mean "kill," but again, what sort of toxic relationship are these people in?

SEN. BOOKER: "I have guys come up to me and say, 'I really have no choice. My girlfriend will kill me. My wife will kill me if I don't vote for Kamala Harris.'"pic.twitter.com/kWo8inW4UB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 5, 2024

It is remarkable how much of Democrat voting messaging has revolved around domestic abuse. I'm not even kidding. https://t.co/na3Lh2IDpu — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 5, 2024

He's not kidding. According to Democrats, women are so cowed by their MAGA husbands that they'll vote for Donald Trump to avoid a beating.

Emhoff effect — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 5, 2024

The whole message of Democrats at the end is women against men. Where's the unity and joy? — Ken Brisnehan (@KBrisnehan) November 5, 2024

Wait, I thought women were being bullied by their husbands to vote for Trump. — Traci Skene (@traciskene) November 5, 2024

But this isn’t abusive?



Men, your woman isn’t in the voting booth with you. Vote how you want. — swêêt savagé (@lovemylife81) November 5, 2024

I thought this was bad, though? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 5, 2024

Sounds... toxic. — Dalton Sutton (@daltonsuttonio) November 5, 2024

Who was Booker's girlfriend supposed to be again? Rosario Dawson? Whatever happened there?

Beta males. Imagine being a guy that has a girlfriend that insane and they are terrified of. Liberal women are insane. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 5, 2024

They're called beta males. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) November 5, 2024

These are not men. But I also call bullshit. pic.twitter.com/enoRf84sCA — David (@Mr_NiceGuy_007) November 5, 2024

I thought that votes were secret and we shouldn't give into threats from spouses on who to vote for — BowTiedReactionary (@bowtiedreact) November 5, 2024

Yeah, flip it around: "I have women come up to me and say, 'I really have no choice. My boyfriend will kill me. My husband will kill me if I don't vote for Donald Trump." Suddenly it doesn't sound like a funny, made-up anecdote. But it's OK if the guy is threatened.

The Harris Campaign literally is running adds telling you to not tell anyone who you vote for, as long as it for her apparently. — Kevin Widner (@KevinCasperWid) November 5, 2024

So leftist women are manipulative and controlling abusers? Is this what he’s telling me?! — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) November 5, 2024

Yes, that's what he's saying.

