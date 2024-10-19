Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted For

We thought this was just a fever dream of the Left — husbands demanding that their wives vote a certain way and their wives quietly submitting — but there's actually a website out there called VoteWithoutFear.com. There's also a toll-free number that women can call to get more information on "voting safely."

You do not have to tell your husband or boyfriend who you voted for. He will not and cannot find out who you voted for, unless you tell him. It’s your vote!



For more info on voting safely: https://t.co/gnVPq52BXa or call 888-291-3027 (English) or 866-675-1561 (Spanish)… — Olivia (@thedigitalyenta) October 18, 2024

The website reads:

Now here’s the important part - WHO you actually vote for on the ballot is not public information. You do not need to tell your spouse who you voted for, even if they ask. Your right to vote is part of our civil liberties, and your vote is your own – that being said, do whatever you need to do to remain safe.

The fear here, obviously, is that women want to vote for Kamala Harris but their husbands and boyfriends will pressure them into voting for Donald Trump. White Dudes for Trump don't have girlfriends or wives, so it's not an issue for them.

Y’all are f’d in the head. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) October 19, 2024

It goes both ways. pic.twitter.com/mcyvNwwKUw — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) October 19, 2024

My husband knows exactly who I'm voting for, even if he doesn't fully agree. This argument is bull. — Something Interesting 👻 (@gamertaghere098) October 19, 2024

Do stop projecting your toxic relationship with your husband onto others. — Rougarou1776 (@rougarou1776) October 19, 2024

This just proves that you do not know any Conservative Republican women. — XX=Female (@xxwoman471377) October 19, 2024

Drugs and therapies will help with your paranoid visions.



You don't have to live like this. — Florida Man V- Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) October 19, 2024

The projection here is wild. — 0255AM (@0255_AM) October 19, 2024

I’m so happy to be a conservative woman that has a wonderful husband of 38 years that wouldn’t even think about telling me who to vote for. I honestly don’t know a single woman that thinks this way. — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 19, 2024

Why are progressives afraid to tell their spouse who they voted for? What kind of relationship is that?



I have conservative friends whose wives vote progressive; voted for Hillary. They know, they aren’t threatened. — Dumpsterfire (@r_jared35223) October 19, 2024

if you can’t be honest with your partner about who you voted for then your relationship is bullshit anyway and you should probably just end it — 🅲🆄🆁🆃 (@Introvert_Curt) October 19, 2024

If this is how you feel towards your significant other, have you considered the possibility that maybe you shouldn't be together? — Mason Kratz (@Komrad_Kratz) October 19, 2024

Nope, I don’t have to tell my husband who I vote for. Don’t have to. We talk about important things, so he already knows. Tell me you have a shitty marriage without telling me you have a shitty marriage. — Ericka Williams (@ErickaWills2007) October 19, 2024

So sad you do not have grown up relationships. — Georgia B Dollman (@gbdollman) October 19, 2024

This is so grossly toxic… what kind of marriage do you have if you can’t have open communication with your husband? If this is what you are doing, seriously consider an intervention in your marriage before it’s too late. — R.H. (@leavemealone997) October 19, 2024

If you have to hide your vote from your husband or wife, that says more about your shitty relationship than it does about the election — Mewt (@therealmewt1987) October 19, 2024

But toxic masculinity … conservative men always dominate the women in their lives.

Wow, I can't believe that the party of "disarm yourselves," "kill your children," and "import hostile immigrants" has graduated to "fear the man in your life and lie to him."



Truly astounding and not at all part of an agenda. — VooDrew (@thenewyorkmeths) October 19, 2024

Community Notes time:

In southern states, it is legal for husbands to go with their wives into the voting booth to make sure they vote "the right way." — #0perationRedHouse@SecretButWarmBunkerInAntarctica (@EMoosk99) October 19, 2024

Readers added context they thought people might want to know This is untrue. There is no such polity as “southern states,” and no state in the South has election laws that differ in this way from those in force elsewhere in the United States. usa.gov/voting-laws

They are NOT allowed in the voting booth. However...I do worry about those in states like Colorado...our ballots are mailed to us. Do you suppose their husbands just fill out the ballot for them and force them to sign it? Wouldn't put it past some of these scummy men. — GodwinHoyt (@GodwinHoyt) October 19, 2024

Yeah, these scummy men. If your husband can force you to sign a mail-in ballot, you have much bigger problems in your relationship than just voting.

***