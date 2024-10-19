VIP
Website Assures Women They Don't Have to Tell Their Husbands Who They Voted For

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Sanz

We thought this was just a fever dream of the Left — husbands demanding that their wives vote a certain way and their wives quietly submitting — but there's actually a website out there called VoteWithoutFear.com. There's also a toll-free number that women can call to get more information on "voting safely."

The website reads:

Now here’s the important part - WHO you actually vote for on the ballot is not public information. You do not need to tell your spouse who you voted for, even if they ask. Your right to vote is part of our civil liberties, and your vote is your own – that being said, do whatever you need to do to remain safe.

The fear here, obviously, is that women want to vote for Kamala Harris but their husbands and boyfriends will pressure them into voting for Donald Trump. White Dudes for Trump don't have girlfriends or wives, so it's not an issue for them.

But toxic masculinity … conservative men always dominate the women in their lives. 

Community Notes time:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know
This is untrue. There is no such polity as “southern states,” and no state in the South has election laws that differ in this way from those in force elsewhere in the United States. usa.gov/voting-laws
Yeah, these scummy men. If your husband can force you to sign a mail-in ballot, you have much bigger problems in your relationship than just voting.

***

Tags: VOTING WOMEN

