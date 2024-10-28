Julia Roberts Reminds Women They Don’t Have to Tell Their Husbands They Voted for Harris

It's a real concern among Democrats that Donald Trump-supporting men are going to force the women in their lives to also vote for Trump. There's even a website called VoteWithoutFear.com that reminds women: "You do not have to tell your husband or boyfriend who you voted for. He will not and cannot find out who you voted for, unless you tell him. It’s your vote!"

In any case, the woman starring in this new ad, narrated by Julia Roberts, apparently has a Trump-supporting redneck husband who asks her if she made the right choice in the voting booth. She gives a sly look to another woman indicating she disobeyed her husband and voted for Kamala Harris.

The organization Vote Common Good has an ad out with voiceover by Julia Roberts.



Julia Roberts: “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.”



The message is one Democrats have been using more… pic.twitter.com/wghDadTzFm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 28, 2024

The message is one Democrats have been using more and more recently: that women can privately vote for the candidate they want without their spouse knowing.

Yeah, we've been seeing this a lot on X. Woman, your husband won't know who you voted for, so go ahead and vote Harris-Walz. These liberals really have a distorted image of conservative men, who would "force" their wives to vote for Donald Trump … or else. How did these women get into these marriages where their husbands have complete control over them?

Pretty sad they think so little of people who happen to have conservative beliefs, both men and women. — Bonn! (@Possiblyinabit) October 28, 2024

They think so little of women and it shows. — Señia (@SeniaVJ) October 28, 2024

This is one of the lamest ads I have ever seen — A Fool to Cry 🦋 (@afooltocry) October 28, 2024

This is so insulting — mama_mingo (@mama_mingo) October 28, 2024

Yes, because we have to be concerned with the issue of men controlling how their wives vote. Have you ever been married to a woman? — Joe Tillman (@realjoetillman) October 28, 2024

That’s pathetic. A healthy relationship is where spouses openly communicate. My husband and I are a team we vote as one. But even if we didn’t we wouldn’t hide it. — Zena, Red Pilled Redhead (@ZenaSawn) October 28, 2024

This is so patronizing, do they assume all women are too meek to have open conversations with their husband or that all husbands force their wives to vote for someone they don’t want to vote for? Either way it’s condescending at best. — Irene H 🎗️ (@HananIrene) October 28, 2024

"It's OK … we give you permission to lie to your spouse about who you voted for. It's our little secret."

They must have unhealthy relationships.



Like their man slapping them across the face if they don't behave.



. — Not sure (@JanineDePasqua1) October 28, 2024

Seriously? What an insult to women. — Deborah Etheridge (@DeborahEtheri10) October 28, 2024

It's a message that's very condescending. — GTI_guy_ (@GTI_guy_) October 28, 2024

Women do understand why they have those little booths in the first place, right?

