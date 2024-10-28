Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned
Mollie Hemingway Takes Jonah Goldberg DOWN a Notch or Five and Comes Up...
Absolute Clowns at Politifact ADMIT Kamala Favors Gun Confiscation, Still Rate Claim 'Most...
Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and...

Julia Roberts Reminds Women They Don’t Have to Tell Their Husbands They Voted for Harris

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 28, 2024
X

It's a real concern among Democrats that Donald Trump-supporting men are going to force the women in their lives to also vote for Trump. There's even a website called VoteWithoutFear.com that reminds women: "You do not have to tell your husband or boyfriend who you voted for. He will not and cannot find out who you voted for, unless you tell him. It’s your vote!"

In any case, the woman starring in this new ad, narrated by Julia Roberts, apparently has a Trump-supporting redneck husband who asks her if she made the right choice in the voting booth. She gives a sly look to another woman indicating she disobeyed her husband and voted for Kamala Harris.

The message is one Democrats have been using more and more recently: that women can privately vote for the candidate they want without their spouse knowing.

Yeah, we've been seeing this a lot on X. Woman, your husband won't know who you voted for, so go ahead and vote Harris-Walz. These liberals really have a distorted image of conservative men, who would "force" their wives to vote for Donald Trump … or else. How did these women get into these marriages where their husbands have complete control over them?

"It's OK … we give you permission to lie to your spouse about who you voted for. It's our little secret."

Women do understand why they have those little booths in the first place, right?

***

