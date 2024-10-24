Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From Trumpy Men

The most hysterical genre of Twitter is around election time when Democrats imagine what they think being married to a Republican man might be like. In their fevered imaginations, they believe their wives must wear Trump shirts to the poll and scream MAGA, but then with shaking hands, go into the polling place and secretly vote Democratic in hopes no one ever finds out what they did. Oh, please! One Young Democratic leader got particularly creative.

I was making phone calls for Democrats.



Calling a house with 3 registered Democrat women.



A man answers. I identify myself.



He snarls. “There are no Democrats in this household.”



I let him know it was my mistake and hang up.



Remember: your vote is your own and private. — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) October 23, 2024

Skyler Johnson, the leader of the 'Suffolk Young Democrats' shared an 'alleged' conversation he had yesterday. So, three women are apparently lying to the one man in the house who apparently still answers a home phone they all share?

Friendly reminder that you do not have to tell your husband or boyfriend who you voted for. He will not and cannot find out who you voted for, unless you tell him.



For more info, head to: https://t.co/HxQ5ekizA0 or call 888-291-3027 (English) and 866-675-1561 (Spanish)… — Olivia (@thedigitalyenta) October 23, 2024

Then, abortion cheerleader Olivia had to weigh in. Where do they get this stuff?

It’s happened a bunch of times over the years. I actually tend to train new phone bankers on it, a lot of women don’t want their husbands to know they are registered Dems — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) October 23, 2024

Oh, now it happens SO often they have special training strategies about it.

I would laugh in my husband's face if he even remotely thought he could tell me how to vote.



Not that he ever would.



These made-up stories reek of desperation. https://t.co/85mEUi0IMa — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) October 24, 2024

Conservative women decided to educate poor Skyler.

This is a lie. https://t.co/TlbQtLchgM — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 24, 2024

This absolutely did not happen. https://t.co/Reb62W54NV — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 24, 2024

I love the weird narrative that there are secret republicans or democrats, so secret that families do not know. https://t.co/nCTlKaDyho — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) October 23, 2024

Yes, like conservatives have to exist underground or something.

As soon as MAGA found this tweet I got accused of lying. They don’t believe some women have to hide their votes from their spouse.



This happened! It happens so often, especially at doors, that we have a name for men who stop us from speaking with their wives: Gatekeepers. https://t.co/DCY4zL6JCx — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) October 23, 2024

Skyler then really doubled down.

We don’t marry men who we have to lie to. That’s just sad. https://t.co/agGpfsXWR2 — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 24, 2024

It didn't happen, but you tweet your way through it, princess!



You're doing GREAT!



😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 24, 2024

In +50 years I have never met a woman who hid her vote from her husband. I known more (R) men who don't make a point of telling their (insanely D) wives they are still voting (R). Not our of fear, but just to keep the peace. — Vonnegan (@vonnegan) October 24, 2024

Oh, they aren't ready for that truth bomb.