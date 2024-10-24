Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and...
Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put...
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...
Going for the Joe Biden Vote? Trump Floats Presidential Pardon of Hunter if...
Straitjacket Alert! MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Enters Peak Trump Meltdown Mode 12 Days Too...
Kamala 'Kamaleon' Harris Can't Seem to Decide on a Religion
Brian Stelter Pounces on Fox News Coverage of Kamala's Town Hall, Trips Over...
Jake Tapper (Alleged Defender of Gold Star Families) Is Eerily Quiet when that...
Florida AG Moody Sues Merrick Garland for Blocking Florida Investigation into Attempt on...

Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From Trumpy Men

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on October 24, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

The most hysterical genre of Twitter is around election time when Democrats imagine what they think being married to a Republican man might be like. In their fevered imaginations, they believe their wives must wear Trump shirts to the poll and scream MAGA, but then with shaking hands, go into the polling place and secretly vote Democratic in hopes no one ever finds out what they did. Oh, please! One Young Democratic leader got particularly creative.

Advertisement

Skyler Johnson, the leader of the 'Suffolk Young Democrats' shared an 'alleged' conversation he had yesterday. So, three women are apparently lying to the one man in the house who apparently still answers a home phone they all share?

Then, abortion cheerleader Olivia had to weigh in. Where do they get this stuff?

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, now it happens SO often they have special training strategies about it. 

Conservative women decided to educate poor Skyler.

Yes, like conservatives have to exist underground or something.

Advertisement

Skyler then really doubled down.

Oh, they aren't ready for that truth bomb.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC MARRIAGE WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
justmindy
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From Accessing Firearms
Amy Curtis
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and Don't Let FACTS Get in Their Way
Amy Curtis
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
justmindy
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put Her in a Camp If Elected
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement