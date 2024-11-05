CBS News Reminds Voters That Election Disinformation Doesn't End After You Cast Your Ballot

Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy

Just a day ago, CBS News reported that U.S. officials that two more videos circulating online about voting integrity were Russian disinformation, bringing the number to four fake videos disseminated by the Russians to interfere with our election. Most commenters said that the disinformation was coming from inside the house. CBS hasn't exactly been covering itself in glory the last few days, making J.D. Vance's American success story sound scandalous and reporting that Donald Trump "seized" on President Joe Biden calling half the country "garbage" … no, scratch that; Republicans had seized on Biden's comments that appeared to refer to Trump supporters as garbage.

Now it's Election Day, and CBS News is warning voters that election disinformation doesn't stop after they cast their ballots.

Three trends to be aware of? This sounds like a BuzzFeed article.

CBS News reports that you should always check to make sure you're getting information from a reliable source — are there any they could recommend? CBS News also says to be wary of Donald Trump prematurely declaring himself the winner, and to not mistake isolated incidents — like noncitizens voting or voting machines changing votes — for human error or routine misunderstandings.

It sounds like CBS News doesn't expect a winner to be declared on election night.

CNN's Chris Wallace Says It Would Take a 'Miracle' for Kamala to Win As First Exit Polls Released
Amy Curtis
And then refuse to release the transcripts?

