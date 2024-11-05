CBS News Reminds Voters That Election Disinformation Doesn't End After You Cast Your Ballot

Just a day ago, CBS News reported that U.S. officials that two more videos circulating online about voting integrity were Russian disinformation, bringing the number to four fake videos disseminated by the Russians to interfere with our election. Most commenters said that the disinformation was coming from inside the house. CBS hasn't exactly been covering itself in glory the last few days, making J.D. Vance's American success story sound scandalous and reporting that Donald Trump "seized" on President Joe Biden calling half the country "garbage" … no, scratch that; Republicans had seized on Biden's comments that appeared to refer to Trump supporters as garbage.

Now it's Election Day, and CBS News is warning voters that election disinformation doesn't stop after they cast their ballots.

Election disinformation doesn't end after you cast your ballot. Based on what we've seen this year and in the past, here are three trends to be aware of in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/Mb7Wpn5Gxd — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2024

Three trends to be aware of? This sounds like a BuzzFeed article.

CBS News reports that you should always check to make sure you're getting information from a reliable source — are there any they could recommend? CBS News also says to be wary of Donald Trump prematurely declaring himself the winner, and to not mistake isolated incidents — like noncitizens voting or voting machines changing votes — for human error or routine misunderstandings.

It sounds like CBS News doesn't expect a winner to be declared on election night.

It's become comical at this point — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) November 5, 2024

Trend one: CBS lies about most things election related — avoid at all costs! They’re the LAST place to go for trustworthy information. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 5, 2024

Did 51 intel officials put this together for you?



Garbage news. — Mr. Appalachian (@MrAppalachian) November 5, 2024

You mean like when you have an interview with a presidential candidate and edit what they say in order to make them look good and to obscure the gibberish they really said? Like that? https://t.co/kIftkPuqwX — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 5, 2024

And then refuse to release the transcripts?

Hubris from CBS — christian cheetham (@ccheetham83) November 5, 2024

@CBSNews will never overcome this. They are now worse than @MSNBC — RA224 (@224RMA) November 5, 2024

Y'all heard it first from the current champion of disinformation and propaganda!! Must be true — JB America (@JasonBeaudry6) November 5, 2024

Any boomers still watching @CBSNews need to look elsewhere for reliable sources.



Most people already have better resources.



I'm a boomer and learned years ago that legacy media is state-run. They parrot what their elite masters tell them to say. — Mindwalker 🍊 (@JustMe05791813) November 5, 2024

You really want to stop disinformation? Stop watching MSM. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) November 5, 2024

I'll give @CBS credit, they are the leaders of disinformation, congratulations! At least your leading at something, right? — becca💐ky💐usa (@becca_usa) November 5, 2024

You’re a propaganda network who lies for Kamala and the left.



Might want to sit this one out.



Oh and release the transcript. — T.A.R.S. 🕚 (@TARSRel0aded) November 5, 2024

Your network literally put out stories that President Trump wanted to ☠️ Liz Cheney by firing squad

That was 100% bullsh*t — Chuck (@Chuckykickass) November 5, 2024

So, the experts at the Dan Rather Network have taken it upon themselves to instruct me on "disinformation" I should be aware of.



Yeah, that's a non-starter. — Jeff Sechelski (@JeffSechelski) November 5, 2024

