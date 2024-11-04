CBS News' Steps on a 'Journalism' Rake Warning About False Claims Ahead of the Election

In the last few months and years CBS News has been among media outlets pointing a "misinformation" finger about deceptive videos, and considering the fact they were recently caught editing Kamala Harris' word salad answer about Israel so it didn't look so bad, this is as ironic as can be. Let's also not forget that CBS News was among outlets claiming videos showing Joe Biden's feebleness were "cheap fakes":

Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of "deepfakes." So, what are "cheap fakes"?



CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor… pic.twitter.com/VgJwBEVc20 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

Not long after that Biden was forced to give up his reelection bid because his condition became abundantly clear during the debate. The "cheap fakes" narrative went away when Joe did.

Then of course there was the media running with 2020 claims from former intel officials saying stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian misinformation campaign. That was, ironically, a domestic misinformation campaign but the media was happy to play along.

But CBS News hasn't succumbed to any sense of shame because they're still warning about "misinformation" despite their track record. Here's the latest:

U.S. officials believe another two fake videos circulating online and publicly identified by the FBI as an attempt to push false election security claims are likely part of a Russia-backed malign influence campaign. https://t.co/Zg0UFRwwYn — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2024

Projection detected!

Given your history in this election, I wouldn’t be shocked if CBS made and distributed them. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2024

No kidding.

Did 51 intelligence officers tell you this again? — Bertram (Burt) Gummer🇺🇸 (@BertramGummer) November 4, 2024

Maybe CBS got the info from Dan Rather, the Godfather of Fake News.

OMFG! Really CBS? This is what you are going with again?



Russia did it? Seriously?



We have seen this movie and it’s 9 sequels before. The rotten tomatometer is 11%. Please fire your script writers. https://t.co/hUyu2kgsLW — Charles “Chuck” Bartowski (@nonsequitur2787) November 4, 2024

Who needs Russia when you have MSNBC, CNN, Washington Post, Atlantic, ABC News, NPR etc. Our own media heads Orwell’s Ministry of Truth. https://t.co/tXamqRB0xy — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 4, 2024

The legacy media can't collapse into itself fast enough.