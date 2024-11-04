CBS News' Steps on a 'Journalism' Rake Warning About False Claims Ahead of the Election

VIP
Doug P.  |  10:11 AM on November 04, 2024
Twitchy

In the last few months and years CBS News has been among media outlets pointing a "misinformation" finger about deceptive videos, and considering the fact they were recently caught editing Kamala Harris' word salad answer about Israel so it didn't look so bad, this is as ironic as can be. Let's also not forget that CBS News was among outlets claiming videos showing Joe Biden's feebleness were "cheap fakes": 

Advertisement

Not long after that Biden was forced to give up his reelection bid because his condition became abundantly clear during the debate. The "cheap fakes" narrative went away when Joe did.

Then of course there was the media running with 2020 claims from former intel officials saying stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian misinformation campaign. That was, ironically, a domestic misinformation campaign but the media was happy to play along.

But CBS News hasn't succumbed to any sense of shame because they're still warning about "misinformation" despite their track record. Here's the latest: 

Projection detected!

No kidding. 

Maybe CBS got the info from Dan Rather, the Godfather of Fake News. 

The legacy media can't collapse into itself fast enough.

