CBS News Does Their Best to Make JD Vance's American Success Story Seem Scandalous

There are members of Congress (::cough:: Nancy Pelosi ::cough::) who have gotten much richer all while making some extremely timely and fortunate stock trades that could put Gordon Gekko to shame, and a president and his family who have made millions from selling influence, which means it's time again for the media to yawn at those kinds of things because an election is closing in fast. As a result, here's CBS News' take on the success story that is JD Vance:

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance has amassed a multimillion fortune in the two decades since he left behind the hardscrabble childhood he described in his bestselling 2016 memoir "Hillbilly Elegy." https://t.co/PnhG0pBDML — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 1, 2024

When there's absolutely nothing nefarious there but the Left would like it to sound that way, modern "journalism" comes to the rescue!

You make it sound like that’s all a bad thing? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) November 1, 2024

They're certainly trying.

A true American success story…

That sounds awful. 🙄 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 1, 2024

Democrats and the media will never fail to try and downplay a true "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" story because they'd prefer everybody to believe that nobody can get anywhere without massive government assistance.

The American Dream is bad now. If you are born poor with a drug addicted mother you have no business working hard to climb out of poverty. You stay right where we want you. https://t.co/zTlAvJsdjW — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) November 1, 2024

Shorter CBS: The “rags to riches American Dream” is bad when a republican does it. https://t.co/DCtgh7Vhn4 — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) November 1, 2024

Stop! Stop! I already voted for him! You don’t need to make me like him more! https://t.co/b8vNl2Yies — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 1, 2024

What is it with everyone being so mad JD Vance lived the American dream? https://t.co/kz86eduKfJ — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 1, 2024

The media's really pulling out all the stops with the election just four days away.