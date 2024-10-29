YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Says the Stakes of This Election Literally Are Life and...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

As we reported, Joe Rogan invited Vice President Kamala Harris on his podcast, and she agreed to appear, on two conditions: the show be limited to one hour, not three (as Donald Trump did); and that Rogan pack up his studio and fly to wherever Harris happened to be. Alexander Vindman told Rogan to get his ass on a plane out of respect for the office of the vice president (and our next president). That's tens of millions of young men Harris is passing up a chance to reach, a voting bloc she desperately needs. Then again, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay, who is triggered by the sight of American flags, told MSNBC that Rogan's podcast recruits young men to fascism.

Instead, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance will get on a plane and fly to Austin to do a three-hour sit-down with Rogan.

Armand Domalewski is the co-founder of YIMBYs for Harris (Yes in my backyard) and explains that Harris has an "insanely constrained schedule" whereas Rogan could be much more flexible … especially with the next president of the United States.

As we said in our post about Vindman, Harris needs Rogan a lot more than Rogan needs Harris, which is not at all.

Or Air Force Two.

There's no way Harris could hold up her end of a conversation for three hours.

Yeah, she had that big Beyoncé performance in Houston.

We heard that Trump's episode was watched 22 million times on the first day. That's quite an audience to blow off because Rogan won't come to you.

***

