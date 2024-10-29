YIMBY for Harris Calls Out Joe Rogan's 'Absolute Diva Behavior'

As we reported, Joe Rogan invited Vice President Kamala Harris on his podcast, and she agreed to appear, on two conditions: the show be limited to one hour, not three (as Donald Trump did); and that Rogan pack up his studio and fly to wherever Harris happened to be. Alexander Vindman told Rogan to get his ass on a plane out of respect for the office of the vice president (and our next president). That's tens of millions of young men Harris is passing up a chance to reach, a voting bloc she desperately needs. Then again, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay, who is triggered by the sight of American flags, told MSNBC that Rogan's podcast recruits young men to fascism.

Instead, Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance will get on a plane and fly to Austin to do a three-hour sit-down with Rogan.

Armand Domalewski is the co-founder of YIMBYs for Harris (Yes in my backyard) and explains that Harris has an "insanely constrained schedule" whereas Rogan could be much more flexible … especially with the next president of the United States.

genuinely dude she is the Vice President of the United States and you are a podcaster. this is absolute diva behavior https://t.co/WZhrz9vF0Z — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 29, 2024

This isn’t primarily question of stature, its a question of time allocation—a Presidential candidate 6 days out has an insanely constrained schedule and a podcaster can quite obviously be more flexible — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 29, 2024

I still think Kamala should go on Rogan, despite him being a diva about this, but good lord how entitled do you have to be to not be even a tiny bit flexible for someone who could likely be the next POTUS in the last week of the election! — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) October 29, 2024

As we said in our post about Vindman, Harris needs Rogan a lot more than Rogan needs Harris, which is not at all.

Her insanely busy schedule involves doing jack shit until 7:30 this evening. https://t.co/bpAz12BE3i pic.twitter.com/H4lr3TZlUY — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 29, 2024

Dunno how many times I have to say it.

She. Is. Lazy. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 29, 2024

She could have gone on the podcast last month. Next argument. https://t.co/QIC65caLiB — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 29, 2024

Her only chance of winning was to go on Rogan. Her refusal has sealed her fate. It’s not about anything else. Spin it all you want, the election is effectively over. The era of hiding in the basement to win an election is over. — HRH, The Royal Commentator USA (@barristerlawusa) October 29, 2024

I mean it’s not like she has a private plane she can take to Austin or something — AU (@aursitti) October 29, 2024

Or Air Force Two.

Yes, can you imagine a presidential candidate finding 3 hours to do the Rogan podcast? It sounds impossible. https://t.co/hx1C4a2A4U — Mr Crumbsworth (@MrCrumbsbody) October 29, 2024

There's no way Harris could hold up her end of a conversation for three hours.

It didn't have to be 6 days out. She could have done it any time. She didn't. She barely did any interviews for months. He has what she wants, allegedly. Now we see how bad she wants it. https://t.co/7klAYYU5ea — Sanfedisti (@Sanfedisti1) October 29, 2024

Nothing prevented her from doing this earlier. Trump just did it with two weeks out. This is a very thinly veiled and pathetic attempt at a dodge. https://t.co/HH5sSQGeyE — 👻 Boo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 29, 2024

Kamala Harris was literally in Texas over the weekend



Guess where Rogans studio is https://t.co/cqkZ5GzFuH — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) October 29, 2024

Yeah, she had that big Beyoncé performance in Houston.

She had months to plan this. Plus the reach of Rogan is inarguably more than a single rally, but obviously her priorities are elsewhere. That’s fine, just own it. Quit apologizing for her CYA behavior. https://t.co/GasSBdoXK9 — Minivan Mojo (@MinivanMojo) October 29, 2024

That’s on her. He doesn’t need the ratings. She needs the votes. They are our Representatives. Go to the people and make your case. He’s granting her his immense audience. The diva behavior is hers. https://t.co/Qw5LX4dPYn — Louis Dunn (@LouADunn) October 29, 2024

This guy is either not too bright, or extremely dishonest. Kamala’s only job is campaigning. She can reach 40 million people with a half day trip to Austin. Her demands are based solely on the fact that she’s scared to death to do that interview. https://t.co/IRIDUntGkZ — Carl Tuckerson (@JustWordsBro) October 29, 2024

We heard that Trump's episode was watched 22 million times on the first day. That's quite an audience to blow off because Rogan won't come to you.

