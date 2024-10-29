Alexander Vindman Says Respect for the VP Demands Joe Rogan Get on a Plane

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris agreed to do Joe Rogan's podcast — with conditions attached. First, it would be only one hour, not the three hours that Donald Trump did last Friday. Second, Rogan was to pack up his studio and come to Harris rather than have her travel to Austin. Rogan said no. Instead, he'll have J.D. Vance on.

Alexander Vindman thinks that out of respect for the office of the vice president, Rogan should get his ass on a plane.

So the sitting Vice President and likely the next President of the United States should fly over to see you? 🤔

Respect for the office of VP as well as the fact that she has a competitive race to run, suggests you get your ass on a plane and talk to her wherever see is. https://t.co/RiXkbEITla — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) October 29, 2024

Yes, the "next president of the United States" should fly to Austin to do the Rogan podcast, at least if she wants to reach an audience of tens of millions, including a lot of young men.

You have been commanded to respect the office of the Vice President, citizen, to prevent Fascism. https://t.co/0ewodFdT7p — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 29, 2024

Trump flew there. All his guest do it. She is simply finding excuses not to appear. — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) October 29, 2024

Just shut up and have another donut, Chow Thief.



She's making excuses and all you can do is cry about it. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 29, 2024

She was in Texas just days ago. Rogan doesn't owe her a damned thing. — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) October 29, 2024

Wrong. If she wants to win people over, Rogans show which is one of the most listened to in the world,



SHE should make the effort to go over.



Piss off traitor. — 🇦🇺 Cameron Scott ن 🇦🇺 (@CameronScottR) October 29, 2024

The next POTUS already flew to him and did the podcast. — Hutch (@HutchAutomation) October 29, 2024

She can do the podcast, or she can choose not to. Everyone does it in his studio, she has a plane. She went to Howard Stern’s studio, Call Her Daddy’s studio, Steve Colbert’s studio. She is hiding because she is afraid of a conversation that will show her lack of intelligence. — Jacques Rebibo (@jrebibo) October 29, 2024

What a clown you are. Did The View come to her? Did Colbert? Rogan has more of reach than both of them COMBINED. You want the reach? You go to the reach. Like her whole career, she blew it. — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) October 29, 2024

She’s the one who NEEDS his audience. If she wants the 60M+ views the Trump interview has likely garnered, she should get on a plane and head to Austin.



Thanks to @joerogan for not compromising the values and integrity of his program. — mjcmedic (@mjcmedic) October 29, 2024

She's a public servant, not royalty. Jesus Christ. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 29, 2024

Harris needs Rogan way more than Rogan needs Harris — which is not at all.

You know she has flown to other podcasts right?



Much smaller ones than this one. We know you know that. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) October 29, 2024

Lmao. Imagine thinking he needs her. He’s doing her a favor by offering his platform. — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) October 29, 2024

She’s asking us for a job not the other way around, you absolute doorknob. — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) October 29, 2024

Only if she wants to pretend not to be the incompetent coward we all know she is. How many actual press conferences has she done so far while we’re at it? — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 29, 2024

Why? She needs him, not the other way around.



And we all damn well know that if the situation reversed and it was Trump, you’d be berating him for expecting Joe to fly. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) October 29, 2024

If she's already the next president of the United States, there's no reason to do Rogan's podcast — it's already in the bag. Still, she's managed to make appearances on "The View," Stephen Colbert, etc. If she wanted to reach young male voters — a demographic she desperately needs to win over — she'd get her ass on a plane to Austin.

On Rogan: Can we just acknowledge the sexism that's rooted in, "The woman who is running for president can't possibly have the same interview conditions as the man running for president"? — Meredith Dake-O'Connor (@meredithdake) October 29, 2024

According to Michelle Obama, our standards for her are just too damn high — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 29, 2024





