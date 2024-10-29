Man Admits That Donald Trump Is the Biggest Obstacle in His Life
CNN in Chaos! Kamala Snubbed by Her Own Voters!

Alexander Vindman Says Respect for the VP Demands Joe Rogan Get on a Plane

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 29, 2024
The Last Word/Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris agreed to do Joe Rogan's podcast — with conditions attached. First, it would be only one hour, not the three hours that Donald Trump did last Friday. Second, Rogan was to pack up his studio and come to Harris rather than have her travel to Austin. Rogan said no. Instead, he'll have J.D. Vance on.

Alexander Vindman thinks that out of respect for the office of the vice president, Rogan should get his ass on a plane.

Yes, the "next president of the United States" should fly to Austin to do the Rogan podcast, at least if she wants to reach an audience of tens of millions, including a lot of young men.

justmindy
Harris needs Rogan way more than Rogan needs Harris — which is not at all.

If she's already the next president of the United States, there's no reason to do Rogan's podcast — it's already in the bag. Still, she's managed to make appearances on "The View," Stephen Colbert, etc. If she wanted to reach young male voters — a demographic she desperately needs to win over — she'd get her ass on a plane to Austin.


***

