MSNBC: Not All Men Are Listening to Joe Rogan and Being Recruited to Fascism

The Kamala Harris campaign is not doing well with men — not even black men, which led former President Barack Obama to come out in Pennsylvania and scold them for not voting for a woman. We told you earlier about a "man enough to vote for Harris" ad put together by Jimmy Kimmel's writer, Jacob Reed. It turns out that all of the "real" men in the ad are paid actors. They also have Tim Walz out today pheasant hunting (without shotguns) to show off his manly side. Heck, the campaign even got a shot of Walz holding a shotgun and posted it to show how manly he is.

Advertisement

The women of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Panel got together to talk about a piece by Ashley Parker in the Washington Post called, "Is the Trump campaign's male-dominated culture losing women votes?" We appreciate the fake concern. Parker writes:

Soon after Donald Trump’s campaign team took over the Republican National Committee earlier this year, a senior Trump aide was asked how to combat news stories that the campaign had an insufficient get-out-the-vote operation. “We are going to beat the reporters into retardation!” shouted James Blair, one of the two men now leading the operation, on a call with other advisers, according to two people with direct knowledge of the conversation. Blair did not respond to a request for comment. Such pugnacity has come to define much of the tone and image of Trump’s 2024 campaign, reflecting the personalities of many of the men leading it as well as the candidate. Trump has long valued being viewed as an alpha male who never apologizes or shows weakness. … Trump himself has attacked Harris using sexist language, including calling her a “play toy” and using lewd innuendo about her romantic relationship in the 1990s with then-San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. But some Trump allies fear this strategy — and the campaign culture that helped produce it — may also be contributing to a persistent gender gap in which Trump trails far behind Vice President Kamala Harris among women. “There’s a pretty big universe of women who think he’s a misogynist, that he doesn’t like women, that he demeans women, that he’s a sexual predator, et cetera, et cetera,” Harris campaign pollster John Anzalone said. “And without a doubt, there’s a group of men who thinks he’s an alpha male who is going to solve all our problems by flexing his muscles.”

Who better to talk about that than the usual suspects, such as the New York Times editorial board's Mara Gay and Molly Jong-Fast? Gay allows that not all men are sitting around listening to Joe Rogan and being angry and recruited to fascism, and those who are need to attend therapy.

MSNBC says Trump is “recruiting men to fascism” and that they all need therapy. pic.twitter.com/MQAyQK5V2e — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) October 11, 2024

MSNBC is like the view. A bunch of crazies get together. — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) October 11, 2024

MSNBC is now the network of mentally ill women. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) October 11, 2024

Gay's the one who found it "disturbing" when she saw a bunch of American flags on a trip to Long Island.

And here is the problem. These Women want men dumb and medicated. We don’t need weak men. — Justin Fiedler (@marmaggs) October 11, 2024

Are they trying to have Kamala lose the male vote by 20+ points? Because talking this way will definitely ensure that. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 11, 2024

I really don’t think they understand the word fascism — Dee🍊 (@deepelych) October 11, 2024

And that's what reeducation camps are for. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) October 11, 2024

Yet they want our vote — Brian Craig 🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) October 11, 2024

I'm not sure her definition of a "real conversation" is the same as mine. — JG (@LoudounResident) October 11, 2024

Advertisement

This rhetoric is not going to get men to vote for Kamala. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) October 11, 2024

Maybe the men in therapy will vote for Harris, but the rest of them will just sit around listening to Joe Rogan podcasts and becoming fascists.

***