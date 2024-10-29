Coach Tim Walz Says ‘It’s a Tied Game’ and ‘We’ve Got the Ball’

The Kamala Harris campaign has been sending out Tim Walz as an example of "healthy masculinity" like Pete Buttigieg or Doug Emhoff in order to court male voters. In case you didn't know, Walz was an assistant coach for a high school team, and he's been using that experience to connect with men. He recorded an ad in which he drew up a questionable play employing a 4-4 defense on a whiteboard.

Advertisement

Walz then played Madden with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, admitting that AOC can "run a mean pick 6." (There was some talk over the picture they posted of Walz at his Xbox questioning whether his controller was actually on.)

Walz is pulling out his coach persona once again, telling an audience that the election is a tied game, but they have the ball and they're driving downfield.

It’s a tied game. Two minutes on the clock. We’ve got the ball, and we’re driving down field.



Even if we move one inch at a time, one phone call at a time, one door knock at a time – we will win this. pic.twitter.com/SI6sohCji4 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 29, 2024

Sir it's 4th and 45 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 29, 2024

"And after another small gain, Mankota now faces a 4th and 9.9 yards" https://t.co/5BLOqNe9Rz — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 29, 2024

It’s amazing how an ex football coach doesn’t seem to make very good football analogies. It’s like he never really coached at all. — Christie (@christieistie) October 29, 2024

Hey knucklehead, you already fumbled the ball, even with the referees on your side. You and Kamala very well know Trump will win. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 29, 2024

I’m not so sure you should be using football analogies after you crashed and burned on the madden analogy… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 29, 2024

And then you get a penalty for a DUI, the ball is fumbled on the 5 yard line, picked up by the greatest business running back, who runs 95 yards to a touchdown! Go MAGA! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 29, 2024

Fact check:



If a football team advances only one inch on each play, they will not achieve a first down and will be forced to turn over the ball to the opposing team, losing the game in this scenario.



A real football coach would know this. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 29, 2024

I'm unconvinced you've ever seen a football game. Or any sport. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 29, 2024

Just run the pick 6 bro — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 29, 2024

If you move an inch at a time, you’ll turn the ball over on downs. You idiot. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 29, 2024

You really need to stop using sports analogies and stick to tampons, Tim. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 29, 2024

Well, no. The other team's had the ball most of the 4th quarter. You've been desperately trying to force a fumble before the other team can get the winning touchdown. And now they're inside your 20, after several successful drives. — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

We're not convinced that the game is tied or that the Harris-Walz campaign has the ball. He sounds pretty desperate if the game is tied with two minutes on the clock. It turns out the play of calling Trump Hitler isn't moving the ball.

***