Coach Tim Walz Says ‘It’s a Tied Game’ and ‘We’ve Got the Ball’

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 29, 2024
ImgFlip

The Kamala Harris campaign has been sending out Tim Walz as an example of "healthy masculinity" like Pete Buttigieg or Doug Emhoff in order to court male voters. In case you didn't know, Walz was an assistant coach for a high school team, and he's been using that experience to connect with men. He recorded an ad in which he drew up a questionable play employing a 4-4 defense on a whiteboard. 

Walz then played Madden with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, admitting that AOC can "run a mean pick 6." (There was some talk over the picture they posted of Walz at his Xbox questioning whether his controller was actually on.)

Walz is pulling out his coach persona once again, telling an audience that the election is a tied game, but they have the ball and they're driving downfield.

We're not convinced that the game is tied or that the Harris-Walz campaign has the ball. He sounds pretty desperate if the game is tied with two minutes on the clock. It turns out the play of calling Trump Hitler isn't moving the ball.

***

Tags: CAMPAIGN FOOTBALL TIM WALZ

