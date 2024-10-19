Network News Leads Off With the 'Trump Is Exhausted' Story

As Twitchy reported Friday, POLITICO published a piece on how Donald Trump is "exhausted." Their evidence? Trump had canceled interviews with "neutral media outlets" like CNBC and a local NBC affiliate in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Nick Field, a Decision Desk HQ contributor, noted that all three broadcast networks led off their evening news programs with POLITICO's "Trump is exhausted" story.

Politico's report about Trump's "exhaustion" on the campaign trail led the ABC, CBS and NBC nightly newscasts tonight — Nick Field (@nick_field90) October 19, 2024

Trump certainly didn't look exhausted at the Al Smith dinner, which Kamala Harris did not attend.

And they wonder why only 31% of the public still trusts them. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) October 19, 2024

The “Nightly News” is exhausted…. — Wally G. (@realwallyg) October 19, 2024

Amazing how propaganda works.



Meanwhile, in reality, when you posted this just after midnight Trump had just touched down after a 17 hour day of campaigning. — Benjamino (@politicalpapaa) October 19, 2024

Well, we know Kamala is well rested. pic.twitter.com/WdRXusp5oQ — ▫️ ✗-Delta (@TheXDelta) October 19, 2024

The "exhaustion" theme in the MSM comes right after a 24 hour stint where:

* Trump attended the Al Smith dinner and demolished Harris and wrapped up the Catholic vote.

* Sat on the couch at Fox the next morning

* Interviewed w/ Bongino and others

* Rallied in MI — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) October 19, 2024

Sounds like “sharp as a tack” programming from mainstream media. — 2rich 🇺🇸🔥 (@abstrusely) October 19, 2024

In the last 24 hours he’s had 2 rallies, the catholic charity, 3 podcast visits, fox town hall and fox and friends. No matter what you sell, nobody is buying it anymore. That’s why he’s winning — IAO (@InspireAndOpp) October 19, 2024

They are getting desperate — BTC 4 Life (@LvngstonThunder) October 19, 2024

Did they cover the reason why Kamala skipped the Al Smith Dinner?

Trump was there and was up doing an interview at 7 AM. Did they cover how sharp and funny Trump was at the dinner? He didn’t seem exhausted.

Remember Kamala sent in an unfunny video instead of actually attending. — Pmdiet (@Pmdiet13) October 19, 2024

A PowerPoint presentation is emailed to those networks daily to insure all use the same exact talking points. Tiring. — Chuck (@Chuck1150922858) October 19, 2024

And they complain about "disinformation".



They're the biggest source. — P Brady (@dbsb3233) October 19, 2024

Fully coordinated propaganda. — Cure 8 (@standing5033) October 19, 2024

If the fake news didn't lie, they would have nothing to say. https://t.co/OWJrqFDJ1z — Kathy Ultra MAGA Extremist 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 (@KLUltraMaga) October 19, 2024

And why trust in the media is at an all time low.



Because they ran with a nonsense Politico story where you can literally SEE Trump campaigning everywhere multiple times a day. — HebrewservativeV2 (@HebrewserV2) October 19, 2024

Don’t worry, there is no media collusion whatsoever. — Tama Harbor (@tama_colorado) October 19, 2024

So obviously a planted story 🤣 — z388z (@z388z) October 19, 2024

And it’s a completely fabricated narrative. Pure gaslighting. — Kennedy (@hrm_1973) October 19, 2024

This is the new narrative from the Democrats. As we reported, Barack Obama just said "You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like" Trump (the same Barack Obama who had to steer Joe Biden off the stage at a fundraiser) and Harris told the press that Americans are watching Trump becoming increasingly unstable.

Advertisement

Trump is a machine. It was a weak attempt by POLITICO to get a narrative going, and of course, the mainstream media picked it up.

Harris has brought up reports of Trump's "exhaustion" three times today, twice in a gaggle with reporters & just now on stage in Grand Rapids, MI: "If you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world." — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 18, 2024

The guy survived being shot in the face and he’s done more than twice the interviews she has, she’s fading in the polls, and this is all they’ve got. Unreal. https://t.co/BApKmp0hal — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 18, 2024





Update:

Here's CNN getting in on the narrative:

Topic: Trump canceled 5 interviews, so he must be too tired.



Let’s look at the numbers: In September, Trump held 21 public events vs. Harris’ 13. Vance had 14 vs. Walz’s 7.



The Trump-Vance ticket has done nearly double the interviews (83) compared to Harris-Walz (45). pic.twitter.com/8HmcGu0gsD — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) October 19, 2024





***