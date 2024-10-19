Network News Leads Off With the 'Trump Is Exhausted' Story

Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Ross Franklin

As Twitchy reported Friday, POLITICO published a piece on how Donald Trump is "exhausted." Their evidence? Trump had canceled interviews with "neutral media outlets" like CNBC and a local NBC affiliate in Philadelphia.

Nick Field, a Decision Desk HQ contributor, noted that all three broadcast networks led off their evening news programs with POLITICO's "Trump is exhausted" story.

Trump certainly didn't look exhausted at the Al Smith dinner, which Kamala Harris did not attend.

This is the new narrative from the Democrats. As we reported, Barack Obama just said "You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like" Trump (the same Barack Obama who had to steer Joe Biden off the stage at a fundraiser) and Harris told the press that Americans are watching Trump becoming increasingly unstable.

Trump is a machine. It was a weak attempt by POLITICO to get a narrative going, and of course, the mainstream media picked it up.


Update:

Here's CNN getting in on the narrative:


