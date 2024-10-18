Politico Ignores Reality, Gets DRAGGED for Saying 'Exhausted' Trump Is Declining Interviews

Politico is one of the countless media outlets that pretended Joe Biden's cognitive health was fine right up until it wasn't, so everything they say about Donald Trump's fitness for office should be summarily dismissed.

But they're going to keep trying to pretend voters now suddenly care about Trump's cognitive acuity

An ‘exhausted’ Trump says no to another interview https://t.co/t7XQb9AzWu — POLITICO (@politico) October 18, 2024

They write:

Recently, it’s become something of a pattern: Donald Trump is scheduled for an interview with a neutral media outlet, the date nears and then … things fall apart. It happened just this week to planned Trump sit-downs with NBC in Philadelphia and CNBC’s “Squawk Box” — and that’s on the heels of him backing out of a “60 Minutes” episode earlier this month. Why does this keep happening? Another outlet was recently given an explanation by Trump’s team for why their own interview wasn’t coming to fruition: exhaustion. The Trump campaign had spent weeks in conversations with The Shade Room, a site that draws a largely young and Black audience — a demographic where Trump has been making inroads. It hosted an interview with Kamala Harris just last week.

LOL -- NBC and CNBC and '60 Minutes' are not 'neutral' media outlets.

Like we said, Politico has no authority here.

Why you lying pic.twitter.com/41OA9K3kVT — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 18, 2024

It's all they've got.

Last night he was at the Al Smith dinner, this morning he is live with Dan Bongino.



This is the weirdest gaslighting you guys. He is literally everywhere. https://t.co/ZbNlyHLrau — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 18, 2024

This is what we call 'projection.'

Corrupt to the core.

If Trump is exhausted what does that make Kamala Harris? pic.twitter.com/NIk5rJg956 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

Tell us, Politico.

He's everywhere. What the hell are you fantasizing about? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 18, 2024

They're fantasizing they don't have a terrible candidate who is going to lose. That's what.

This is bulls**t. Trump said no to liberal media so all of a sudden that means Trump is exhausted. @politico your media is garbage. https://t.co/FLzYSTFok8 — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) October 18, 2024

But they think those outlets are 'neutral', so that explains everything.

The party that decried evil, terrible, horrible, bigoted ageism is (checks notes) trying the ageism approach now. https://t.co/ICqotPR3ce — Renna (@RennaW) October 18, 2024

Trying and failing.

I think he's done two more interviews just since this was posted. https://t.co/JdK3vAYmFq pic.twitter.com/OzbGcpXygJ — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) October 18, 2024

OUCH.

POLITICO's @EugeneDaniels2 (pictured below) is nothing more than Kamala's mouthpiece, completely detached from reality.



President Trump has has done TWICE as many TV interviews as Kamala to date — not to mention more radio, print, and podcast interviews than Kamala. https://t.co/kqJeCwTeJD pic.twitter.com/q8Ubp1PRs3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

And where's Kamala? Skipping the Al Smith dinner and doing closed door campaign stops in Milwaukee.

Maybe she's the exhausted one.