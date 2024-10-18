Politico Ignores Reality, Gets DRAGGED for Saying 'Exhausted' Trump Is Declining Interviews

Chris Cillizza and Taylor Lorenz - Self Awareness Fail
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Politico is one of the countless media outlets that pretended Joe Biden's cognitive health was fine right up until it wasn't, so everything they say about Donald Trump's fitness for office should be summarily dismissed.

But they're going to keep trying to pretend voters now suddenly care about Trump's cognitive acuity

They write:

Recently, it’s become something of a pattern: Donald Trump is scheduled for an interview with a neutral media outlet, the date nears and then … things fall apart.

It happened just this week to planned Trump sit-downs with NBC in Philadelphia and CNBC’s “Squawk Box” — and that’s on the heels of him backing out of a “60 Minutes” episode earlier this month.

Why does this keep happening? Another outlet was recently given an explanation by Trump’s team for why their own interview wasn’t coming to fruition: exhaustion.

The Trump campaign had spent weeks in conversations with The Shade Room, a site that draws a largely young and Black audience — a demographic where Trump has been making inroads. It hosted an interview with Kamala Harris just last week.

LOL -- NBC and CNBC and '60 Minutes' are not 'neutral' media outlets.

Like we said, Politico has no authority here.

It's all they've got.

This is what we call 'projection.'

Corrupt to the core.

Tell us, Politico.

They're fantasizing they don't have a terrible candidate who is going to lose. That's what.

But they think those outlets are 'neutral', so that explains everything.

Trying and failing.

OUCH.

And where's Kamala? Skipping the Al Smith dinner and doing closed door campaign stops in Milwaukee.

Maybe she's the exhausted one.

