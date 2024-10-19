Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the...
No Longer the Hope and Change Guy, Barack Obama Has Moved onto Lies and Manipulation

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Barack Obama is clearly getting anxious about another possible Trump win. He has now taken to misrepresenting the truth to try and score points as he stumps for Kamala.

The reality is, Trump stopped his rally because there was a medical emergency in the audience. While medics attended to the ailing people, Trump allowed music to play and stayed on stage being respectfully quiet. Barack knows what really happened. He is just lying. 

It's just nasty politics by Obama.

Never Forget.

It's incredibly disgusting, but a great reminder of the politics Barack Obama espouses. The media may try to make him out as the one true statesman, but this is who he truly is.

His new slogan is lies and manipulation, apparently.

Only Nancy Pelosi could survive that drinking game. 

Democrats are the largest purveyors of misinformation.

Then, they ousted Joe Biden.

