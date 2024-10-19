No Longer the Hope and Change Guy, Barack Obama Has Moved onto Lies and Manipulation

Barack Obama is clearly getting anxious about another possible Trump win. He has now taken to misrepresenting the truth to try and score points as he stumps for Kamala.

President Obama: Have you seen Trump lately? He held a town hall where he stopped taking questions and just swayed to Ave Maria and YMCA for half an hour. You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this. We don’t need to see what an older, crazier Donald Trump looks… pic.twitter.com/Zs07tToAA3 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 18, 2024

The reality is, Trump stopped his rally because there was a medical emergency in the audience. While medics attended to the ailing people, Trump allowed music to play and stayed on stage being respectfully quiet. Barack knows what really happened. He is just lying.

🙏A GOD THING IS HAPPENING

2 medical emergencies at the Oaks PA Townhall



After it was handled, President @realDonaldTrump asked to play Pavarotti's AVE MARIA before they continued on.



A beautiful moment,,,,, watch as he dedicates it to the son of the⭐️Gold Star Family… pic.twitter.com/wF8iFl8nbq — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) October 15, 2024

It's just nasty politics by Obama.

Never Forget.

The party concerned with misinformation and cheap fakes about Biden’s cognitive ability continues to spread an actual lie about their political opponent. He stopped taking questions because an audience member was having a medical emergency. This is easily verifiable. https://t.co/WjKIVfI6zz — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 19, 2024

I get that everyone wants to take their shots. But continuing to lie about this when the actual reason was two people having medical emergencies is pretty disgusting. https://t.co/fcTvBS2skU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2024

It's incredibly disgusting, but a great reminder of the politics Barack Obama espouses. The media may try to make him out as the one true statesman, but this is who he truly is.

Desperation. The hope and change guy resorting to insults and lies says everything. https://t.co/g2CTczmWDL — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 19, 2024

His new slogan is lies and manipulation, apparently.

It's crazy how desperate the Dems are. I don't know that I've seen it like this in my life. https://t.co/5qsyS0H62i — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) October 19, 2024

If there was a drinking game where you had to take a swig every time Kamala's X account posted a deliberate, unambiguous lie, you'd be lucky if you made it to the late afternoon without dying of alcohol poisoning. https://t.co/AT1E6iesN6 — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 19, 2024

Only Nancy Pelosi could survive that drinking game.

They know this is a lie. They know Trump paused the event for a person with a medical emergency. But they’ll repeat it for the talking point because they know their voters are that dumb all while bemoaning “misinformation” https://t.co/dOQ0Q4vWRW — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) October 19, 2024

Democrats are the largest purveyors of misinformation.

All this does is remind people that Barack Obama stood on a fundraiser stage with George Clooney and Joe Biden and lied to the country about how he was fine and definitely didn't have to escort him off a stage. https://t.co/ghMjucreLB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2024

Then, they ousted Joe Biden.