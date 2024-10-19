Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't...
Kamala Harris Says Americans Are Seeing Trump Become Unhinged in Real Time

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Here's another lie from Kamala HQ. As we reported earlier, Barack Obama, campaigning for Kamala Harris, asked the crowd if they'd seen Donald Trump lately and said, "You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this. We don’t need to see what an older, crazier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails." Of course, Obama was referring to Trump stopping taking questions at a rally because two people in the audience were having medical emergencies and he was pausing as they were being tended to.

While Obama was going on about an "older, crazier" Trump, Harris was in Detroit where Kamala HQ reports her as saying that Americans are seeing Trump becoming more and more unhinged in real-time. We get it, it's projection: both Harris and Obama covered for President Joe Biden's failing mental faculties. Now they're trying to transfer that onto Trump.

Kamala Harris reposted the video from her personal account:

The American people witnessed Harris becoming increasingly unstable during her interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

Trump is doing just fine.

We're sorry you had to hear that.

How about Harris' running mate running around like he's the next contestant on "The Price is Right"? That's increasingly unstable.

Where did the joy go? We thought Harris' campaign was all about joy.

Yep, they're trying to make Trump sound like he's Biden: old, confused, exhausted, unhinged.

She realizes she has no accomplishments to point to, so instead she tried to tear down her opponent, who's doing just fine.

***

