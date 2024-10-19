Kamala Harris Says Americans Are Seeing Trump Become Unhinged in Real Time

Here's another lie from Kamala HQ. As we reported earlier, Barack Obama, campaigning for Kamala Harris, asked the crowd if they'd seen Donald Trump lately and said, "You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this. We don’t need to see what an older, crazier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails." Of course, Obama was referring to Trump stopping taking questions at a rally because two people in the audience were having medical emergencies and he was pausing as they were being tended to.

While Obama was going on about an "older, crazier" Trump, Harris was in Detroit where Kamala HQ reports her as saying that Americans are seeing Trump becoming more and more unhinged in real-time. We get it, it's projection: both Harris and Obama covered for President Joe Biden's failing mental faculties. Now they're trying to transfer that onto Trump.

Vice President Harris: Trump is becoming increasingly unstable and unhinged. The American people are witnessing it in real-time. The American people deserve better than someone who seems to be unstable pic.twitter.com/mAKJnlFmJ0 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 19, 2024

Kamala Harris reposted the video from her personal account:

The American people are witnessing Donald Trump becoming increasingly unstable and unhinged in real time.pic.twitter.com/5BSOEP185o — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2024

The American people witnessed Harris becoming increasingly unstable during her interview with Bret Baier on Fox News.

Trump is doing just fine.

Kamala’s just scared because Trump’s exposing their failures. If anyone’s unstable, it’s her failing administration! — DONALD J. TRUMP - Press Release Commentary (@TrumpTrainX) October 19, 2024

Kamala has been the one shouting like a crazy personpic.twitter.com/lPpPZrFPln — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 19, 2024

We're sorry you had to hear that.

The psychology of desperation is fascinating - especially when uttered by supporters of the Harris/Walz sinking campaign. — Doug Billings (@DougBillings) October 19, 2024

Kamala is BIG MAD that she's losing 🤣

The Joy is Gone pic.twitter.com/dQuMAuo98i — High Plains Drifter (@EagleOneFoxtrot) October 19, 2024

Protecting much? — WifeOfCloud (@WifeOfCloud) October 19, 2024

How about Harris' running mate running around like he's the next contestant on "The Price is Right"? That's increasingly unstable.

The look of desperation on her face is getting worse by the minute — EDP (@bdpatrick00) October 19, 2024

Do you hear yourself?? — Foxdude (@foxduude) October 19, 2024

The American people are witnessing Kamala Harris becoming increasingly desperate and unhinged in real time. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

You're the one screaming at your rallies and losing it during interviews. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 19, 2024

Um, look in a mirror and become more self-aware. — Sheila T 🍎🍏 (@Towanda_2_U) October 19, 2024

Where did the joy go? We thought Harris' campaign was all about joy.

Is this really the line yall are going with? — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) October 19, 2024

Yep, they're trying to make Trump sound like he's Biden: old, confused, exhausted, unhinged.

I'm starting to think your entire campaign is satire. — HistoricTimes (@HTim3z) October 19, 2024

She realizes she has no accomplishments to point to, so instead she tried to tear down her opponent, who's doing just fine.

