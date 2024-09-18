Catholics Who Cheer Exploding Pagers Need to Learn Their Faith and Repent

As Twitchy reported, the usual suspects — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib — were appalled at Israel's strike at Hezbollah militants by selling them thousands of exploding pagers. Most of us thought it was pretty clever and even made some great memes out of it.

Even though Israel pulled it off, some people didn't think it was very Christian of them. MuslimSkeptic.com founder Daniel Haqiqatjou noted that no Muslim had ever committed "terrorism" via mass-distributed consumer goods. Consumer airlines, maybe, but not mass-distributed consumer goods.

No Muslim has ever committed terrorism via mass distributed consumer goods.



This is a new type of terrorism invented and executed for the first time by the only Jewish state. — Daniel Haqiqatjou (@Haqiqatjou) September 18, 2024

Another Zionist lie from Zionist-controlled media!

But back to Christians … Catholics in particular. Eric Sammons, editor-in-chief of Crisis Magazine — "America's leading source for Catholic perspectives on news, culture, and politics" — said that any Catholics who approved of Israel "randomly targeting" people needed to reevaluate their faith.

If you’re Catholic and believe it’s morally justified to hack electronic devices to remotely explode, then you need to learn your Faith better and to repent.



With no control of where the devices are, this is randomly targeting people and always immoral. pic.twitter.com/Wizo2dIyyc — Eric Sammons (@EricRSammons) September 17, 2024

It was the exact opposite of randomly targeting people.

Probably need to work on your definition of randomly. — Cody Clark (@ClarkforNTexas) September 17, 2024

This is the opposite of "randomly targeting people." This was a known supply being used by Hezbollah. Non-militants use cell phones. Hezbollah uses pagers to avoid surveillance. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 17, 2024

The device didn’t even damage the tomatoes right next to him.



This was a perfect and meticulous attack on evil. — Simcha Brodsky (@simchabrodsky) September 18, 2024

To label this as “random targeting” reveals you to be dishonest and a poser, to be frank, RE: just war and moral issues.



I guess there’s a market for this sort of posing. Not among serious people, though. — JBLS (@csd9byptmr) September 17, 2024

Please tell me the way to conduct this war against terrorists that will not make you whine. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 17, 2024

Two words. Limited and proportionate. — James Skyles KCHS (@jdskyles) September 17, 2024

What is a moral way to wage war against Hezbollah when they’re launching thousands of drones and rockets at your country? — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) September 18, 2024

Firing rockets into Israel sounds a lot more like randomly targeting civilians, like the ones that recently hit a soccer field full of children, killing 12 of them.

No, this is a just war Israel is fighting. They just put out of commission hundreds of fighters who would have killed Israel civilians. And they did it with nearly zero collateral damage. It was not random targeting. They knew who they were going after. — Jacob (@Jacob63862) September 17, 2024

No, if you carry one of those pagers, you are part of Hezbollah and hence you are a terrorist. Therefore, you must take into account that you might be eliminated. — Meni Even Israel (@MeniEvenIsrael) September 18, 2024

Repent, for the truthful Community Note is at hand. — Amanda Achtman (@AmandaAchtman) September 18, 2024

"Random targeting" is the exact opposite of what happened. There was risk to civilians, yes, but it was much lower than in traditional warfare. This was an astonishingly successful operation. — Jon Molik (@INTEL_Chief) September 18, 2024

Delivering an explosive to the pants pocket of a known Hezbollah member is the definition of precise targeting.

***