Catholics Who Cheer Exploding Pagers Need to Learn Their Faith and Repent

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 18, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, the usual suspects — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib — were appalled at Israel's strike at Hezbollah militants by selling them thousands of exploding pagers. Most of us thought it was pretty clever and even made some great memes out of it.

Even though Israel pulled it off, some people didn't think it was very Christian of them. MuslimSkeptic.com founder Daniel Haqiqatjou noted that no Muslim had ever committed "terrorism" via mass-distributed consumer goods. Consumer airlines, maybe, but not mass-distributed consumer goods.

Another Zionist lie from Zionist-controlled media!

But back to Christians … Catholics in particular. Eric Sammons, editor-in-chief of Crisis Magazine — "America's leading source for Catholic perspectives on news, culture, and politics" — said that any Catholics who approved of Israel "randomly targeting" people needed to reevaluate their faith.

It was the exact opposite of randomly targeting people.

Firing rockets into Israel sounds a lot more like randomly targeting civilians, like the ones that recently hit a soccer field full of children, killing 12 of them.

Delivering an explosive to the pants pocket of a known Hezbollah member is the definition of precise targeting. 

***

Tags: CATHOLIC HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL TERRORISM

