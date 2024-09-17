What Happened in Lebanon - Beyond the Memes
Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, thousands of pagers that were held by Hezbollah terrorists exploded in Lebanon, injuring and killing hundreds. It seems Hezbollah had switched to pagers and flip phones to avoid Israel's technological advances in surveillance.

Thousands of pagers exploding in the pants pockets of Hezbollah terrorists all over Lebanon. You'd better believe there were memes; we collected some of the best.

We're finding it hard to work up sympathy for terrorists who've launched thousands of rockets at Israeli civilians since October 7, but Rep. Rashida Tlaib of the Hamas caucus found the "crass memefication of Israeli terrorism" disgusting.

Even today if you search her X account for the word "hostage," you get three posts about the government holding funding hostage — nothing about the Hamas captives or the American hostage who was just executed.

Hezbollah recently launched a missile into an Israeli soccer field full of kids, killing 12.

Leave it to Tlaib to post whenever a terrorist is killed or injured. Israelis or hostages, not so much.

Tags: HEZBOLLAH MEMES RASHIDA TLAIB

