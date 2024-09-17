Rashida Tlaib Finds the Exploding Pager Memes 'Disgusting'

As Twitchy reported earlier, thousands of pagers that were held by Hezbollah terrorists exploded in Lebanon, injuring and killing hundreds. It seems Hezbollah had switched to pagers and flip phones to avoid Israel's technological advances in surveillance.

Thousands of pagers exploding in the pants pockets of Hezbollah terrorists all over Lebanon. You'd better believe there were memes; we collected some of the best.

Another… sign in Lebanon right now…. pic.twitter.com/hWjvDhakOG — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) September 17, 2024

We're finding it hard to work up sympathy for terrorists who've launched thousands of rockets at Israeli civilians since October 7, but Rep. Rashida Tlaib of the Hamas caucus found the "crass memefication of Israeli terrorism" disgusting.

Even today if you search her X account for the word "hostage," you get three posts about the government holding funding hostage — nothing about the Hamas captives or the American hostage who was just executed.

You must have left your pager at home today. — Joe Mercer (@smokinjoe101) September 17, 2024

Rashida has the sads that more of her terrorists friends have been eliminated



Please let her know how you feel https://t.co/QuQPW70hC5 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 17, 2024

Disgusting is terrorist who launched rockets and killed 12 children in Israel. But you didn’t condemn that, right? — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 17, 2024

Hezbollah recently launched a missile into an Israeli soccer field full of kids, killing 12.

Were any of your staff members injured by the pagers? — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) September 17, 2024

Did you leave your pager at home today? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) September 17, 2024

We’re very sorry that your loved ones in Hezbollah will not be able to reproduce.



We promise not to call them nutcases or have a ball celebrating their lack thereof. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) September 17, 2024

Gaza Health Ministry just reported that 327,894 pagers just exploded at the cancer orphanage. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) September 17, 2024

Sorry for your loss of donors... — Mark McEathron (@Mark_McEathron) September 17, 2024

Don’t want pager bomb? Don’t want to risk the lives of those near you? Don’t be a terrorist and shop at the terrorist supply store. — Wowbagger the Infinitely Prolonged (@OrderOfMentats) September 17, 2024

Wow. Hezbollah is THAT embedded in Lebanon? Disgusting indeed. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) September 17, 2024

Your team took a huge L today. It's natural to feel disappointment. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) September 17, 2024

It isn't like the pagers were used by the general population. They were used by Hezbollah specifically to avoid Israeli detection. This is the cleanest possible operation against terrorists a country could make. That you are angry about it speaks volumes. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) September 17, 2024

Oh, so you oppose "terrorism" now? — Patrick (@PMC713) September 17, 2024

Leave it to Tlaib to post whenever a terrorist is killed or injured. Israelis or hostages, not so much.

