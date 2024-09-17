Kamala Harris Admits Groceries Are Too Expensive, But She'll 'Turn the Page'
How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced Technological Surveillance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 17, 2024
As news of Israel taking out thousands of Hezbollah members with exploding pagers blows up on X (and no, we don't apologize for the pun), it's nice to remember that the reason Hezbollah adopted technology from 1992 was to avoid Israel's technological advances in surveillance:

Whoops.

It sure does.

And Israel is smart.

We did not know pagers were invented by a Jewish man.

So do we.

It really is.

Israel removed quite a few terrorists from the gene pool today.

And we're okay with that.

Less than three months ago.

EL. OH. EL.

When you are fighting for your survival, you adapt.

Perfection.

Tags: HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL TERRORISM WAR

