How'd THAT Work Out for Them? Hezbollah Used Pagers to Avoid Israel's Advanced Technological Surveillance

As news of Israel taking out thousands of Hezbollah members with exploding pagers blows up on X (and no, we don't apologize for the pun), it's nice to remember that the reason Hezbollah adopted technology from 1992 was to avoid Israel's technological advances in surveillance:

You’d think these guys would realize they’re not gonna outsmart the Jews pic.twitter.com/pPQnaL5EwC — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 17, 2024

Whoops.

It certainly helps to be smarter than the idiots who are trying to kill you. — Michael Walsh (@TheAmanuensis) September 17, 2024

It sure does.

And Israel is smart.

It was doomed from the start. 🤣 https://t.co/3aiN6u7vYm — Olia (@OliaOnX) September 17, 2024

We did not know pagers were invented by a Jewish man.

So do we.

It's the feel good story of the year. — Thomas ☕️ (@tomas_coffee) September 17, 2024

It really is.

If the terrorists were smart … they wouldn’t be terrorists



The smart ones are self-selecting out, and therefore are remaining part of the gene pool today https://t.co/LzP4fGscNf — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 17, 2024

Israel removed quite a few terrorists from the gene pool today.

And we're okay with that.

Less than three months ago, Hezbollah made the move to switch from cellphones to pagers to evade Israel's high-tech surveillance. And within that short span, Israel managed to plan and flawlessly execute one of the most daring operations. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/q5a0WCAUTr — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 17, 2024

Less than three months ago.

EL. OH. EL.

When they can build a technological marvel like 'Iron Dome' they can do anything. pic.twitter.com/zFUHP7C5Me — Sankalp (@me_plaknas) September 17, 2024

When you are fighting for your survival, you adapt.

Perfection.