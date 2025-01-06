Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk

The British and European Union both seem to think Elon Musk should be extradited and arrested for the crime of posting on X. Oh, posting "disinformation." Musk has been drawing a lot of attention to the grooming gang scandal that was covered up by the British government. The Telegraph reported yesterday:

In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was pregnant when she was killed. Her death was subsequently used to threaten other children. The Telford Inquiry found particularly brutal threats. When one victim aged 12 told her mother, and the mother called the police, 'there was about six or seven Asian men who came to my house. They threatened my mum saying they’ll petrol bomb my house if we don’t drop the charges.' Yet in a pattern that would repeat itself, Telford’s authorities looked the other way. When an independent review was finally published in 2022, it found police officers described parts of the town as a 'no-go area', while witnesses set out multiple allegations of police corruption and favouritism towards the Pakistani community. Regardless of the reason, the inquiry found that “there was a nervousness about race… bordering on a reluctance to investigate crimes committed by what was described as the ‘Asian’ community'. Similar concerns applied at the council, where anxieties over appearing racist saw safeguarding officers waving away concerns simply because the perpetrators were Asian. It was felt that some suspects were not investigated because it would have been 'politically incorrect'.

As CNN puts it, Musk is "meddling" in foreign affairs and "attacking" allies like the United Kingdom. As we reported earlier, that was CNN's framing of the story — the scandal wasn't the child rapes by Pakistani gangs but rather Musk's angry posts about them.

We don't know who Joni Askola is aside from what he's put in his bio. He's a Finnish PhD candidate trying to help Ukraine by mocking disinformation. OK, so he's a disinformation expert. And he thinks the European Union has to do something about Musk's posts.

Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process. The EU must take action! — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) January 5, 2025

Musk responded:

F u retard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Can anyone list out what he has said that is disinformation?



That might be helpful.



Make a post listing them. — C (@capital_punx) January 6, 2025

What disinformation is he spreading?

Please be specific. — Keith (@ktmarine1) January 5, 2025

The EU?

Is this a joke?

This is America, dude. The EU doesn't mean squat here. — Cait Braxton (@FeralFeline25) January 6, 2025

Disinformation is just information you don’t like. — mikedinslc (@mikedinslc) January 5, 2025

Truth hurts. — Tap In Merchant (@SmellOfDaFeat) January 7, 2025

Where is the disinformation? — MJAustenofcourse (@Austen12341) January 7, 2025

Quite the accusation. Please elaborate. Just what is this so-called ‘disinformation’ you believe @elonmusk is spreading?? — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) January 6, 2025

You all must really hate free speech over there. — All Things Life (@AllThingsLife_1) January 7, 2025

They really do, and they demonstrate it more every day by arresting people for posts that cause people "anxiety."

No. @elonmusk is open and puts himself out there naked - he doesn't hide like a lot of others. His intentions are clear. Wide open for everybody to see.



He wants to save the free western world. We should thank him.



Be it he's a bit angry and shows it on the way. — AnnaCL (@IngenannanACL) January 6, 2025

Why do you cry to the EU for help? Probably because the only thing the EU can do is to regulate. Now you want it to regulate freedom of speech? — Pjotr Debatt (@FatPjotr) January 6, 2025

"The EU must take action!" he says. The European Union can pound sand. We have a First Amendment here guaranteeing the right to speak. And thank goodness that we do.

The EU is a mess that needs to get its own house in order. That's not disinformation, that's a fact.

