Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year
Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Democrats Remember the Five Officers Killed 'Because of January 6'
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be...
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them...
VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6...
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitte...
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE...
President Biden Releases 11 Yemeni Terrorists From Gitmo
Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok
ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than...

Finn Fighting Misinformation Says the EU Must Take Action Against Elon Musk

Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on January 06, 2025
Meme

The British and European Union both seem to think Elon Musk should be extradited and arrested for the crime of posting on X. Oh, posting "disinformation." Musk has been drawing a lot of attention to the grooming gang scandal that was covered up by the British government. The Telegraph reported yesterday:

Advertisement

In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was pregnant when she was killed.

Her death was subsequently used to threaten other children. The Telford Inquiry found particularly brutal threats. When one victim aged 12 told her mother, and the mother called the police, 'there was about six or seven Asian men who came to my house. They threatened my mum saying they’ll petrol bomb my house if we don’t drop the charges.'

Yet in a pattern that would repeat itself, Telford’s authorities looked the other way. When an independent review was finally published in 2022, it found police officers described parts of the town as a 'no-go area', while witnesses set out multiple allegations of police corruption and favouritism towards the Pakistani community. Regardless of the reason, the inquiry found that “there was a nervousness about race… bordering on a reluctance to investigate crimes committed by what was described as the ‘Asian’ community'.

Similar concerns applied at the council, where anxieties over appearing racist saw safeguarding officers waving away concerns simply because the perpetrators were Asian. It was felt that some suspects were not investigated because it would have been 'politically incorrect'.

As CNN puts it, Musk is "meddling" in foreign affairs and "attacking" allies like the United Kingdom. As we reported earlier, that was CNN's framing of the story — the scandal wasn't the child rapes by Pakistani gangs but rather Musk's angry posts about them.

Recommended

White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night
justmindy
Advertisement

We don't know who Joni Askola is aside from what he's put in his bio. He's a Finnish PhD candidate trying to help Ukraine by mocking disinformation. OK, so he's a disinformation expert. And he thinks the European Union has to do something about Musk's posts.

Musk responded:

They really do, and they demonstrate it more every day by arresting people for posts that cause people "anxiety."

Advertisement

"The EU must take action!" he says. The European Union can pound sand. We have a First Amendment here guaranteeing the right to speak. And thank goodness that we do.

The EU is a mess that needs to get its own house in order. That's not disinformation, that's a fact.

***

Tags: DISINFORMATION ELON MUSK EUROPE TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jake Tapper Calls Sen. Ted Cruz ‘One of the Main Individuals’ Who Caused J6 Riots
Brett T.
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Leader of Britain's Liberal Dems Says Incoming US Official Is Suggesting UK Be Overthrown
Brett T.
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Tries to Post a Snow Pic but the Internet Roasts Them Like a Marshmallow on a Winter's Night justmindy
Advertisement