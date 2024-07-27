OUCH: CNN Interviewed MI Auto Worker and Let's Just Say This WON'T End...
Hezbollah Brags About (Then Denies Responsibility For) Deadly Rockets That Hit Israeli Soccer Field

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on July 27, 2024
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

As Kamala Harris tries to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu towards a ceasefire (and that went about as well as you'd expect), news from Israel today is that Hezbollah rockets hit a soccer field in the northern Israeli community of Druze, killing at least ten.

Warning, some readers may find these images upsetting:

Here's some video as well (again, content warning):

Let the antisemitic Left scream 'genocide' all they want. We have eyes.

Hezbollah is responsible.

Because Israel will retaliate. And rightly so.

Hezbollah has now entered the FO stage of FAFO.

And we're so here for it.

And the tragedy.

In their hatred of Jews and Israel, they'll indiscriminately hurt and kill anyone.

Hamas is the same.

This is good background. Maybe not Muslims, but possibly Arabs. And Hezbollah just destroyed a soccer field, klliing at least ten and injuring many more.

We don't want to hear another word about supposed Israeli 'genocide'; not when Israel is a victim of ongoing terror attacks by groups who are vocal about wiping Israel and Jews from the map

