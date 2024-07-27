Hezbollah Brags About (Then Denies Responsibility For) Deadly Rockets That Hit Israeli Soccer Field

As Kamala Harris tries to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu towards a ceasefire (and that went about as well as you'd expect), news from Israel today is that Hezbollah rockets hit a soccer field in the northern Israeli community of Druze, killing at least ten.

Warning, some readers may find these images upsetting:

Here's what we know about today's Hezbollah attack:



At 6:18 pm (Israel time) a siren sounded in Majdal Shams, a Druze community in northern Israel, and a Hezbollah missile struck a playground and soccer field filled with children.



10 people were murdered and at least 26 were… pic.twitter.com/afleF9ZdbS — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) July 27, 2024

Here's some video as well (again, content warning):

Here is video and images from Hezbollah rockets striking a children’s soccer field in a Druze town in northern Israel.



At least 5 dead. Dozens injured.



As always, the people celebrating this will soon be the loudest voices expressing outrage over the inevitable consequences. pic.twitter.com/478IS9DYdb — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2024

Let the antisemitic Left scream 'genocide' all they want. We have eyes.

Hezbollah is responsible.

Please note that Hezbollah at first took credit for the rockets, one of which ended up killing at least 9 on a soccer field.



After they realized the damage and the fact that Israel will retaliate harshly, they started denying responsibility. https://t.co/GTTQ8xUvqJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2024

Because Israel will retaliate. And rightly so.

Hezbollah has now entered the FO stage of FAFO.

And we're so here for it.

I am being told most of the victims were actually Muslims. Is that right?



It would just add to the irony https://t.co/k3TqpJIA4k — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 27, 2024

And the tragedy.

In their hatred of Jews and Israel, they'll indiscriminately hurt and kill anyone.

Hamas is the same.

Druze are monotheists who usually speak Arabic, and may or may not identify as “Arabs”. The figure Jethro (Yitro) is particularly revered among the Druze, and they are by and large very loyal to the state of Israel. Many in the IDF. — Bruce Godfrey (@BruceGodfrey) July 27, 2024

This is good background. Maybe not Muslims, but possibly Arabs. And Hezbollah just destroyed a soccer field, klliing at least ten and injuring many more.

We don't want to hear another word about supposed Israeli 'genocide'; not when Israel is a victim of ongoing terror attacks by groups who are vocal about wiping Israel and Jews from the map