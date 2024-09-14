Progressive Sex Symbol Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris Has Become Bad*ss

President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As we reported earlier, it was Catherine Rampell who published a piece in the Washington Post calling second gentleman Doug Emhoff a "progressive sex symbol." This was after it was revealed he'd impregnated his and his first wife's nanny and presumably pressured her into an abortion. Considering progressives and their conflation of sex and abortion, the label probably fits.

According to USA Today, Emhoff is redefining while at the same time embodying masculinity by supporting his wife by getting her Doritos and making campaign stops on her behalf. Maybe this post is an example of his redefined masculinity:

Just as Joe Scarborough had insisted that Joe Biden had become the best version of himself before the CNN debate.


She didn't exactly "step up to run" — she was installed by the same party elites who forced Biden out of the race.

Yes … she's a girl boss.

About inflation? She grew up a middle-class kid. That's what she's done about inflation. 


Haven't you heard? That was staged just so they could get that photo.

What about when Harris served as a young prostituter? She was a pretty tough cop and border guard the way she tells it.

***

