Progressive Sex Symbol Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris Has Become Bad*ss

As we reported earlier, it was Catherine Rampell who published a piece in the Washington Post calling second gentleman Doug Emhoff a "progressive sex symbol." This was after it was revealed he'd impregnated his and his first wife's nanny and presumably pressured her into an abortion. Considering progressives and their conflation of sex and abortion, the label probably fits.

According to USA Today, Emhoff is redefining while at the same time embodying masculinity by supporting his wife by getting her Doritos and making campaign stops on her behalf. Maybe this post is an example of his redefined masculinity:

In the three biggest moments of this campaign—stepping up to run, the convention, and the debate—Kamala has become the most badass version of herself. — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) September 13, 2024

Just as Joe Scarborough had insisted that Joe Biden had become the best version of himself before the CNN debate.

Badasses do press conferences. https://t.co/TzrqkVPz8M — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 14, 2024

"Stepping up to run" good one. — Flying Dog (@HancockPhillip) September 14, 2024

“Stepping up to run”

😂😂😂😂 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) September 14, 2024

Stepping up to run? 🤣

She was installed after not receiving a single vote.



Democrats are a threat to democracy. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) September 13, 2024

Stepping up to run? You mean facilitating a coup of a sitting president? — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) September 13, 2024





She didn't exactly "step up to run" — she was installed by the same party elites who forced Biden out of the race.

Zero votes.

Zero interviews.

Zero ability to do this job.



I miss anything? — Doug Ross (@directorblue) September 13, 2024

Yes … she's a girl boss.

What about the biggest failures of her tenure? Immigration. Inflation. Wars all over the globe. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) September 13, 2024

About inflation? She grew up a middle-class kid. That's what she's done about inflation.

And yet not a single bump from the convention, the tag team softball interview or the debate. A lot of polls have her losing ground. She's disingenuous and cringy. Sorry Doug. — Richard Lawrence (@RLawrence727) September 13, 2024





Blink twice if you need a rescue, Doug — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 14, 2024

The nanny was way better — BrooklynP8triot (@BklynP8triot) September 13, 2024

Still hasn’t received a single vote. 🤡 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) September 13, 2024

She's only the candidate because her old white boss couldn't say three words in sequential order.



And they had to doctor the FEC filing so she could use the money...



But yeah. "Chosen one" and stuff. — Shelnutt (@ttunlehs) September 14, 2024

She betrayed and ousted the rightful candidate and she talks in platitudes never saying anything. That’s just bad, not “badass”



You cannot manufacture what Trump has. Sorry — Steph (@Steph93065) September 14, 2024

This was 💯 the biggest moment. pic.twitter.com/2Vg90WwbCo — Maligator 🇺🇸 (@Maligator559) September 14, 2024

Haven't you heard? That was staged just so they could get that photo.

She’s going to pass just like her passage of time.

Dumbest thing I ever heard coming from a supposedly educated person. — GUS BROSE (@GusBrose) September 13, 2024

Harris sounded and acted drunk in all three.



Snarky faces and word salad isn't badass. It's also not leadership. — Les Aker (@Les_Aker) September 13, 2024

What about when Harris served as a young prostituter? She was a pretty tough cop and border guard the way she tells it.

***