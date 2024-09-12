Tim Walz Just Said Kamala Harris Was a Young What?

Gov. Tim Walz is out on the campaign trail, waving his arms like a Muppet and talking up his hopeful future boss, Kamala Harris. Listen for yourself:
Tim Walz just called Kamala a “young prostitute-r” when relaying a story about her younger days. pic.twitter.com/sM14b9blmv— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2024
Considering how Harris got the job ("Are you his daughter?"), it was a Freudian slip for Walz.
Freudian slip from a fraud— Albert Latham (@albert1776) September 12, 2024
He's honest occasionally.— Ollie Llama (@texasollie) September 12, 2024
First time he told the truth in a while...— Thick Shelled Egg 🥚 (@ThickShelledEgg) September 12, 2024
This is what we call Freudian slip. He didn't mean to say that, and everyone knows.— UK.AAA🇬🇧 (@UKAAAA30) September 12, 2024
Every once in a while the truth sneaks out.😏— 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) September 12, 2024
Oh my!! This is the most incredible Freudian slip ever.— Patricia Therese (@ptheresen) September 12, 2024
She was both— Bucksnort (@AuburnMartin) September 12, 2024
What's kind of funny is to see him realize what he just said.— Jay Trott (@trottskyathome) September 12, 2024
No lies told— Colin Craig (@colincraigcrtv) September 12, 2024
It was a slip-up, or maybe just a slip of the tongue no pun intended. 🤡— BMT | TSUMFAAF (@Fitotheman) September 13, 2024
Even though it was just a slip-up, it's kind of incredible how much the Harris campaign is reaching back to her days as a prosecutor to find any accomplishments.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member