Tim Walz Just Said Kamala Harris Was a Young What?

Brett T.  |  8:40 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gov. Tim Walz is out on the campaign trail, waving his arms like a Muppet and talking up his hopeful future boss, Kamala Harris. Listen for yourself:

Considering how Harris got the job ("Are you his daughter?"), it was a Freudian slip for Walz.

Even though it was just a slip-up, it's kind of incredible how much the Harris campaign is reaching back to her days as a prosecutor to find any accomplishments.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

