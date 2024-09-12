Tim Walz Just Said Kamala Harris Was a Young What?

Gov. Tim Walz is out on the campaign trail, waving his arms like a Muppet and talking up his hopeful future boss, Kamala Harris. Listen for yourself:

Tim Walz just called Kamala a “young prostitute-r” when relaying a story about her younger days. pic.twitter.com/sM14b9blmv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2024

Considering how Harris got the job ("Are you his daughter?"), it was a Freudian slip for Walz.

Freudian slip from a fraud — Albert Latham (@albert1776) September 12, 2024

He's honest occasionally. — Ollie Llama (@texasollie) September 12, 2024

First time he told the truth in a while... — Thick Shelled Egg 🥚 (@ThickShelledEgg) September 12, 2024

This is what we call Freudian slip. He didn't mean to say that, and everyone knows. — UK.AAA🇬🇧 (@UKAAAA30) September 12, 2024

Every once in a while the truth sneaks out.😏 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) September 12, 2024

Oh my!! This is the most incredible Freudian slip ever. — Patricia Therese (@ptheresen) September 12, 2024

She was both — Bucksnort (@AuburnMartin) September 12, 2024

What's kind of funny is to see him realize what he just said. — Jay Trott (@trottskyathome) September 12, 2024

No lies told — Colin Craig (@colincraigcrtv) September 12, 2024

It was a slip-up, or maybe just a slip of the tongue no pun intended. 🤡 — BMT | TSUMFAAF (@Fitotheman) September 13, 2024

Even though it was just a slip-up, it's kind of incredible how much the Harris campaign is reaching back to her days as a prosecutor to find any accomplishments.

