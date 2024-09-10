Awkward: Kamala Harris Confirms She’s Not Willie Brown’s Daughter in 1995 Clip

The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
Brett T.  |  3:15 PM on September 10, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

"Unearthed" is a word you never want to hear if you're a politician. It means someone's gone through your high school yearbook or old TV clips looking for dirt and finding it. As we'll report later, liberals are having a meltdown today because CNN "unearthed" an old ACLU questionnaire from Kamala Harris showing that her values haven't changed.

Speaking of Harris, this is awkward. ABC did a segment on former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown back in 1995 about his flamboyant lifestyle, including fine women. One of those fine women was asked by the reporter if she was Brown's daughter.


Nope, not his daughter. A close acquaintance, though. Young enough to be his daughter.

That could be our next president.

It's tough finding replies here that are rated PG-13.

Kudos to whoever that reporter was.

What are you suggesting, Eddie?

Nah, there's so much material from Harris' 2020 presidential campaign to work with.

"Are you his daughter?"

***

