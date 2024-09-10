Awkward: Kamala Harris Confirms She’s Not Willie Brown’s Daughter in 1995 Clip

"Unearthed" is a word you never want to hear if you're a politician. It means someone's gone through your high school yearbook or old TV clips looking for dirt and finding it. As we'll report later, liberals are having a meltdown today because CNN "unearthed" an old ACLU questionnaire from Kamala Harris showing that her values haven't changed.

Speaking of Harris, this is awkward. ABC did a segment on former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown back in 1995 about his flamboyant lifestyle, including fine women. One of those fine women was asked by the reporter if she was Brown's daughter.

Your jaw is about to hit the floor… pic.twitter.com/W6oO30AUY6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 10, 2024

Oh man. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 10, 2024





Nope, not his daughter. A close acquaintance, though. Young enough to be his daughter.

Yeah, she’s really not gonna want this to go viral guys. Let’s make that happen. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 10, 2024

Very fine women on both sides — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) September 10, 2024

But he's her daddy..... — Charles F11 (@charlesf11) September 10, 2024

NEW: Unearthed video shows reporter asking Kamala in the 1990s if she was Willie Brown’s daughter.



Kamala was his girlfriend at the time. In exchange, Brown helped launch her career.pic.twitter.com/ek5QxGu9ov — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2024

LOL. Just take a second to imagine what would happen if this was the Republican nominee for President. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2024

This is exactly how she made her way to the top — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 10, 2024

That could be our next president.

It's tough finding replies here that are rated PG-13.

Yeah lol. I’m sure it was true love 😂😂 — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 10, 2024

Kudos to whoever that reporter was.

Well that’s awkward! 🤣🤣 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 10, 2024

Kamala has always done what was needed to advance her career — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) September 10, 2024

What are you suggesting, Eddie?

If Trump doesn't put this in his next ad, it's going to be a missed opportunity — TYLER™ (@The_OG_Menace) September 10, 2024

Nah, there's so much material from Harris' 2020 presidential campaign to work with.

***