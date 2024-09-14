While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That...
Donald Trump, JD Vance Revealed as Hitler-Loving Nazis Again

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Being called Hitler is like being called a racist — it happens so often over the dumbest things that it's become meaningless. There's no sting to it if you call everyone Hitler. 

It's funny, because it's the Kamala Harris campaign that's borrowing from the Nazis with its "Strength Through Joy" slogan. The Nazis were all about joy, too.

President Joe Biden pounced on Trump's Nazi rhetoric, as did CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Remember the fuss in 2021 when Alyssa Milano and others accused the stage at CPAC was modeled after a Nordic rune adopted by the SS during World War II?

Jon Cryer noted some straight-up Nazi talk from Trump this week, thanks to Aaron Rupar's keen eye:

Meanwhile, Jamelle Boui has written in the New York Times' subscribers-only newsletter that J.D. Vance promotes "blood-and-soil nationalism," a key slogan of Nazi ideology coined in the late 19th century.

… Israel faces existential threats while Harris “both-sides” the argument everytime she speaks. Our generation of Jews have known levels of antisemitism that we haven’t experienced since WW2. 

But the legacy media tries to somehow paint my friend @JDVance as the problem for American Jews. I can tell you from my public and private conversations with him, that he is ardently pro-Israel. Further, he refuses to tolerate the open season on Jewish Americans that has flourished under the Biden-Harris Administration. 

I look forward to the Oct 1st VP debate, where JD will absolutely expose Walz and Harris on these issues.

They've been calling Trump Hitler for years; we guess they thought it was time to include Vance as well.

***

