Donald Trump, JD Vance Revealed as Hitler-Loving Nazis Again

Being called Hitler is like being called a racist — it happens so often over the dumbest things that it's become meaningless. There's no sting to it if you call everyone Hitler.

It's funny, because it's the Kamala Harris campaign that's borrowing from the Nazis with its "Strength Through Joy" slogan. The Nazis were all about joy, too.

President Joe Biden pounced on Trump's Nazi rhetoric, as did CNN debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Remember the fuss in 2021 when Alyssa Milano and others accused the stage at CPAC was modeled after a Nordic rune adopted by the SS during World War II?

Jon Cryer noted some straight-up Nazi talk from Trump this week, thanks to Aaron Rupar's keen eye:

These are straight up Hitler talking points. https://t.co/MY6z0eDQ0w — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 13, 2024

Right? Because protecting women and girls from rape is totally just like Hitler. 🙄 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 14, 2024

Not wanting your women in your nation to be raped by criminals who shouldn’t even be in your country is a “Nazi” talking point? — Wknews (@Wanderknews) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Jamelle Boui has written in the New York Times' subscribers-only newsletter that J.D. Vance promotes "blood-and-soil nationalism," a key slogan of Nazi ideology coined in the late 19th century.

"Blood and soil"



The @nytimes has now stooped to essentially calling @JDVance a Nazi. Truly vile stuff from the supposed paper of record - If they had any ethics at all they would retract this and apologize. pic.twitter.com/nEp1HQpwRs — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 14, 2024

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Jewish Americans can’t safely wear religious symbols in many places in America; Jewish students are harassed, intimidated, and calls for their genocide, which are eerily reminiscent to the holocaust, permeiate our educational

Institutions.… pic.twitter.com/M7NpI8lJli — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) September 14, 2024

… Israel faces existential threats while Harris “both-sides” the argument everytime she speaks. Our generation of Jews have known levels of antisemitism that we haven’t experienced since WW2. But the legacy media tries to somehow paint my friend @JDVance as the problem for American Jews. I can tell you from my public and private conversations with him, that he is ardently pro-Israel. Further, he refuses to tolerate the open season on Jewish Americans that has flourished under the Biden-Harris Administration. I look forward to the Oct 1st VP debate, where JD will absolutely expose Walz and Harris on these issues.

So much for toning down the rhetoric — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 14, 2024

Its Jamelle Bouie, unsurprised — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 14, 2024

Written by the most racist opinion writer at the Times. They preach to each other. No one else. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) September 14, 2024

The author of this disgraceful hit piece is a notorious race-hustler... — LottaFaChina (@LottaFaChina) September 14, 2024

Retract this BS — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) September 14, 2024

NYT is radicalizing the next generation of good people into hating one another. It’s shameful. — CommonSenseThoughts (@comsensthoughts) September 14, 2024

Ramping up the rhetoric.



They’re scared of their internal polling. — ReX🍻 (@CryptoMan1125) September 14, 2024

They've been calling Trump Hitler for years; we guess they thought it was time to include Vance as well.

