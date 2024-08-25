About Kamala's 'Joy' Campaign ... You Will Nazi This Coming!!!

So, recently, Kamala Harris and her stenographers in the media have been talking about the theme of joy. Her campaign is joyful, don’t you know? They don’t complain or if they do, they are joyfully complaining, got it?

The truth is that what is really happening is that she wants to run an empty campaign. This is an attempted rerun of Obama’s ‘hope and change’ campaign, never answering questions like ‘change from what to what?’ and almost never providing specifics. This is why she is not doing interviews, because she hopes that not being Trump will be enough to carry her across the finish line.

And the creepy thing is, it might work. Except that someone on TikTok seem to have discovered something very bad about the use of the word ‘joy:’

Oh no … no, no, no …

Of course, Carissa seems to be republishing video originally posted here at TikTok:

And, well, we have verified the links, if not the video he shows:

In case you are wondering, I have done the legwork and found both pages he displayed.

Now, before we get too carried away, let’s be honest here. ‘Joy’ is not an inherently Nazi concept. It would be silly to pretend it was. We do not accept the principle that just because the Nazis did something it is automatically bad. ERMAGAWD Hitler loved his dog, so if you love a dog, you’re just like Hitler!!!!!!1!!!!1!!!! Eleventy!!!!!!1!!!11!1!!!

No, you have to look at the things that made the Nazis evil: Their belief that the government can and should run your whole life. Their disdain for freedom of expression and republican values. Their belief that most political power should be invested in one man. Their belief that an emergency—real or falsified—justifies the abandonment of human rights and republican values. Their racism, and their obsession with purifying and perfecting the German ‘race’—and their closely related antisemitism (believing Jews were the greatest enemy of the German people). Their reduction to the value of human life to its public utility (calling disabled people, ‘useless eaters’ for instance). We are sure that this isn’t an exhaustive list, but we think we are hitting most of the main reasons why Nazism was one of the most, if not the most, evil ideologies in human history.

But ‘joy’ itself isn’t the problem. Of course, the Nazis found joy in some pretty evil things as have many monsters throughout human history, but finding joy in life isn’t inherently bad. It just depends on what you find joy in.

But we also know that Democrats are not nearly that fair. For instance, Democrats are fond of showing pictures of KKK types holding up signs saying ‘America First.’ Guess what? Putting your own country first is just basic patriotism and you are a fool if you think any world leader doesn’t put their country’s interest above every other. And the KKK had a history of trying to make common cause by trying to dress up their very unAmerican hate in patriotism. But just like Hitler misusing joy didn’t make joy inherently bad, the KKK misusing patriotism, doesn’t make patriotism bad.

Still, in a ‘their rules’ kind of way, we are happy to promote people tying the ‘joy’ campaign to Nazism:

Sharing this before Democrats scrub the internet to rewrite history

And for the record, it hasn't disappeared as of this writing.

Indeed, Viva Frei posted a screenshot of a Google search writing (with mild censorship): 'Holy s—t, it's real.' And, unlike Teri Hatcher, it is not spectacular.

Democrats are the new Nazis.



And Kamala Harris is the new unelected leader of the Democrats.

Moving on:

If you scratch the surface, you can find a lot more Nazi links. And ask yourself this: why did the U.S. provide security clearances, false identities & safe passage to Nazi leaders who received new identities, jobs for life & access to the most sensitive parts of the U.S. govt -… https://t.co/wKZ8606T16 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 24, 2024

The cut off text reads:

And ask yourself this: why did the U.S. provide security clearances, false identities & safe passage to Nazi leaders who received new identities, jobs for life & access to the most sensitive parts of the U.S. govt - like the head of Nazi intelligence who helped set up the CIA? Or the scientists who went to NASA & those who went to Fort Dietrich, Maryland? The bodies were not yet buried in the concentration camps when those responsible were enjoying new lives in the U.S…& no one is curious about that? Read the declassified papers of Operation Paperclip & the Finders Documents to know more.

Kommrade Kamala is not telling the American 🇺🇸 people what we need to hear, and yet she is spewing 3rd Reich rhetoric @Carissa1177 https://t.co/zIFdqafb45 — PUERTO RICAN_DAVE 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 🇺🇸 (@Dave73369) August 24, 2024

Google it now because it will be gone by morning. The Democrats new plan is JOY!

Could you imagine the meltdowns if this had been the Trump campaign https://t.co/673OvGrjNk — Psycho Kanga (@Psychokanga) August 24, 2024

OMG I remember seeing these videos on the history channel and Nazi propaganda videos https://t.co/nMBDKteuMf — “Weird JD ‘Vance’ovick” (@ondgo4fr) August 23, 2024

Okay, that nickname … LOL.

Oh dear…



Wonder how quick #HarrisWalz2024 will ditch that slogan 🤣 https://t.co/AuV4YdKgdz — Lionbush (@Lionbush) August 24, 2024

Wow. I did google it. They forgot to take it down. pic.twitter.com/OzipSHK7nd — Janelle Clodfelter (@felterJC) August 24, 2024

‘What can be unburdened by what has been’ quote is a teaching by Karl Marx. — ULTRAMAGAMAGGIE (@mjmcginn29) August 23, 2024

It’s also the press’s current motto: Unburden Kamala of what has been her record …

And finally, this is off topic but …

… but that is very good.