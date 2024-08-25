About Kamala's 'Joy' Campaign ... You Will Nazi This Coming!!!

Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  2:30 PM on August 25, 2024
meme

So, recently, Kamala Harris and her stenographers in the media have been talking about the theme of joy. Her campaign is joyful, don’t you know? They don’t complain or if they do, they are joyfully complaining, got it?

The truth is that what is really happening is that she wants to run an empty campaign. This is an attempted rerun of Obama’s ‘hope and change’ campaign, never answering questions like ‘change from what to what?’ and almost never providing specifics. This is why she is not doing interviews, because she hopes that not being Trump will be enough to carry her across the finish line.

And the creepy thing is, it might work. Except that someone on TikTok seem to have discovered something very bad about the use of the word ‘joy:’

Oh no … no, no, no …

Of course, Carissa seems to be republishing video originally posted here at TikTok:

@stevehanks7


♬ original sound - Steve hanks

And, well, we have verified the links, if not the video he shows:

Now, before we get too carried away, let’s be honest here. ‘Joy’ is not an inherently Nazi concept. It would be silly to pretend it was. We do not accept the principle that just because the Nazis did something it is automatically bad. ERMAGAWD Hitler loved his dog, so if you love a dog, you’re just like Hitler!!!!!!1!!!!1!!!! Eleventy!!!!!!1!!!11!1!!!

No, you have to look at the things that made the Nazis evil: Their belief that the government can and should run your whole life. Their disdain for freedom of expression and republican values. Their belief that most political power should be invested in one man. Their belief that an emergency—real or falsified—justifies the abandonment of human rights and republican values. Their racism, and their obsession with purifying and perfecting the German ‘race’—and their closely related antisemitism (believing Jews were the greatest enemy of the German people). Their reduction to the value of human life to its public utility (calling disabled people, ‘useless eaters’ for instance). We are sure that this isn’t an exhaustive list, but we think we are hitting most of the main reasons why Nazism was one of the most, if not the most, evil ideologies in human history.

But ‘joy’ itself isn’t the problem. Of course, the Nazis found joy in some pretty evil things as have many monsters throughout human history, but finding joy in life isn’t inherently bad. It just depends on what you find joy in.

But we also know that Democrats are not nearly that fair. For instance, Democrats are fond of showing pictures of KKK types holding up signs saying ‘America First.’ Guess what? Putting your own country first is just basic patriotism and you are a fool if you think any world leader doesn’t put their country’s interest above every other. And the KKK had a history of trying to make common cause by trying to dress up their very unAmerican hate in patriotism. But just like Hitler misusing joy didn’t make joy inherently bad, the KKK misusing patriotism, doesn’t make patriotism bad.

Still, in a ‘their rules’ kind of way, we are happy to promote people tying the ‘joy’ campaign to Nazism:

And for the record, it hasn't disappeared as of this writing.

Indeed, Viva Frei posted a screenshot of a Google search writing (with mild censorship): ‘Holy s—t, it’s real.’ And, unlike Teri Hatcher, it is not spectacular. Later he also posted:

Moving on:

The cut off text reads:

And ask yourself this: why did the U.S. provide security clearances, false identities & safe passage to Nazi leaders who received new identities, jobs for life & access to the most sensitive parts of the U.S. govt - like the head of Nazi intelligence who helped set up the CIA? Or the scientists who went to NASA & those who went to Fort Dietrich, Maryland? The bodies were not yet buried in the concentration camps when those responsible were enjoying new lives in the U.S…& no one is curious about that? Read the declassified papers of Operation Paperclip & the Finders Documents to know more.

Okay, that nickname … LOL.

It’s also the press’s current motto: Unburden Kamala of what has been her record …

And finally, this is off topic but …

… but that is very good.

