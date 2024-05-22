President Joe Biden POUNCES on Latest Nazi Rhetoric From Donald Trump

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, liberals couldn't believe the biggest news story of the day wasn't Donald Trump openly telegraphing that he intends to be the next Hitler. Rep Dan. Goldman posted, "Donald Trump wants to be the next Adolf Hitler." This was after Trump posted to Truth Social a supporter-made video that happened to include the words "unified Reich" for three seconds.

As someone pointed out, it was just placeholder text in a stock video template.

"United reich" language is from this "Newspaper Vintage History Headlines" Envato Elements video template. Team Trump's first comments on this story made it sound like they'd inadvertently RT'ed somebody else's Fash Porn but this was even more of a nothingburger than that. https://t.co/0doQ9JtjZv pic.twitter.com/AwT2B11ma7 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) May 21, 2024

President Joe Biden weighed in on Trump's use of Nazi rhetoric earlier this year when he called out the "communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs who are living like vermin in our society." The media pounced as well; just look at the headlines. NPR: "Why Trump's authoritarian language about 'vermin' matters." The Washington Post: "Trump calls political enemies ‘vermin,’ echoing dictators Hitler, Mussolini." Reuters: "Biden says Trump echoed Nazis with use of word 'vermin'." Axios: "Trump's 'vermin' speech again draws scrutiny to extreme rhetoric." The New Republic: "It’s Official: With 'Vermin,' Trump Is Now Using Straight-up Nazi Talk."

We were wondering if Trump's "unified Reich" was going to catch fire in the media, but it seems it hasn't. CNN did repeat the "very fine people" hoax in its reporting:

.@KBeds on Donald Trump's video evoking a "unified Reich" if reelected: "In the context of somebody like Trump who has said that there were 'very fine people on both sides' ... this word in that context ... it's very dangerous." pic.twitter.com/sbmt2u0Pm7 — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) May 21, 2024

Someone in the White House thought it would be a good idea to release a video of Biden watching the shocking footage:

Donald Trump posted an ad echoing the language of Nazi Germany.



He only cares about holding on to power.



I care about you. pic.twitter.com/XSmGKaQhJ1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 21, 2024

Did they have to wake Biden from his nap to shoot that? How many takes?

Biden's DOJ: Authorized deadly force to raid Trump's home.



Also Biden: Trump is literally hitler. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 22, 2024

There's nothing on that phone. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 22, 2024

Even if there were, there's no way Biden could have seen it. It was a tiny canned headline in the background for a couple of seconds.

The guy who has been in office for 50 years is accusing the other guy of trying to hold on to power. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2024

You’re going to compare Trump to Nazis?



Your regime just authorized DEADLY FORCE on your biggest political opponent’s home



Now THAT’S Nazi stuff. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2024

This is a lie and you know it https://t.co/k1RJdtKLkj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 21, 2024

Exactly! He’s a tyrant! You should keep using the DOJ to persecute him and have his home raided and silence his speech with a gag order and keep him off the campaign trail, and silence anyone who opposes you and supports him! — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 21, 2024

I counted 4 quick cuts in a 12-second clip. Truly incredible. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 21, 2024

I want a President that can actually speak without having to make 10 cuts in a 12 second video — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2024

If you care about us, why do you allow unvetted illegal immigrants to flow over our border with only cursory background checks that mean nothing when they destroy their identification in Mexico. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) May 22, 2024

“This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court.” — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) May 22, 2024

I just spent $70 to fill up my gas tank. I’m ready for a Unified Reich. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 21, 2024

Someone should’ve coached you on how to hold a phone to make this more believable. — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) May 21, 2024

This is the "bloodbath" hoax 2.0. That didn't work and neither will this. The people just don't fall for these lies anymore. — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) May 21, 2024

Democrats and the media stretched out the "bloodbath" hoax for a week.

It was made with a template posted by an anon - who probably overlooked the simple tiny term “reich” as it was based off an old school style paper



Once noticed, team trump deleted the video who was reposted by a staffer



Please cry harder Mr. Racial Jungle



Also is dis you? pic.twitter.com/p1aOoo6mJ0 — Stephanie Co (@stephanie_co239) May 21, 2024

"I care about you" coming from Biden might be the most egregious lie anyone has ever told me. — Special D. Circumstances (@AJAlkaline) May 22, 2024

The communications staff didn't have much time to come up with a script, so they went with that. Biden cares.

