CNN Shows Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Walking, Something Trump and Melania Would Never Do

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This is even less interesting than those Bigfoot-type photos of Hillary Clinton stomping around the woods in Chappaqua following her defeat by Donald Trump. Ebony Davis is covering the 2024 presidential election for CNN, and was luck enough to have a cameraman at her side to catch this footage of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, walking together.

She answered a reporter's question? With two words? Guess it was too late to break out the earbuds or pretend to be on the phone.

CNN's Bakari Sellers notes that this is something you've never seen from Donald and Melania Trump.

She's working on her legs since ABC ruled out the candidates being seated at the debate.

She walks with her husband, she stops at Sheetz (which the administration is suing) for Doritos … she's just like us. She doesn't seem that bothered that, as her boss has repeatedly pointed out, you don't get as many Doritos in the bag as you did during the Trump administration. Shrinkflation! Yet another Biden-Harris success.

It's even worse if it wasn't staged because that just means CNN had a van following her around doing nothing.

And yes, we've seen Donald and Melania Trump walk together.

Remember the conspiracy theories that Melania Trump had been replaced by a body double in 2017 and again in the pages of the New York Daily News in 2019?

***

 

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS PITTSBURGH MELANIA TRUMP

