CNN Shows Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Walking, Something Trump and Melania Would Never Do

This is even less interesting than those Bigfoot-type photos of Hillary Clinton stomping around the woods in Chappaqua following her defeat by Donald Trump. Ebony Davis is covering the 2024 presidential election for CNN, and was luck enough to have a cameraman at her side to catch this footage of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, walking together.

Happening now: VP Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are taking a Sunday walk in Pittsburgh, PA.



With two days until the presidential debate, VP was asked by a reporter "Are you ready?" and she responded with a thumbs up: "I'm ready" @VP @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/KD8vK4z5T0 — Ebony Davis (@ebonyjdavis) September 8, 2024

She answered a reporter's question? With two words? Guess it was too late to break out the earbuds or pretend to be on the phone.

CNN's Bakari Sellers notes that this is something you've never seen from Donald and Melania Trump.

Melania and Trump take a walk…shit never seen pic.twitter.com/Y2lViijiEZ — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 8, 2024

Kamala giving a press conference…shit never seen — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 9, 2024

Kamala securing the border.



Shit never seen.



You didn’t think this tweet through, did you…



dumbass. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 9, 2024

Because everyone goes on staged walks with photographers present.



It's all fake, girlfriend. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 9, 2024

She's working on her legs since ABC ruled out the candidates being seated at the debate.

Did the thought occur to you that this is staged? Because I've never seen Kamala and Doug do this either. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 9, 2024

Ah yes, because they were totally just out for a cute little walk and not at all doing a photo op for the clapping seals. — Storm (@stormrobinson) September 9, 2024

This is the tweet? Engagement farming… Sad! — Christy Kelly (@Kelly4Humanity) September 9, 2024

Such smooth camera work, it's almost like it was planned and staged... Maybe her campaign paid the camera man just like it did all those diners in that restaurant. — Spewbaca (@spewbaca) September 9, 2024

She walks with her husband, she stops at Sheetz (which the administration is suing) for Doritos … she's just like us. She doesn't seem that bothered that, as her boss has repeatedly pointed out, you don't get as many Doritos in the bag as you did during the Trump administration. Shrinkflation! Yet another Biden-Harris success.

So you’re voting for someone because they go for walks? — Cody Manners (@CodyManners2) September 9, 2024

Someone buying this book…..sh!t never seen. pic.twitter.com/1zQIv5YBYP — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) September 9, 2024

Good point Bakari, this is a very important factor in my November decision. — Peter D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) September 9, 2024

Where are they walking ? Area 51 ? — Mr Kleen (@stanger_05) September 9, 2024

Imagine having to make an effort just to appear normal. — The Texorcist (@Thetexorcistxp) September 9, 2024

See how normal they are? — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) September 9, 2024

This dude's praising her for walking — Brandon Walsh (@LGBrandonWalsh) September 9, 2024

It's even worse if it wasn't staged because that just means CNN had a van following her around doing nothing.

And yes, we've seen Donald and Melania Trump walk together.

Remember the conspiracy theories that Melania Trump had been replaced by a body double in 2017 and again in the pages of the New York Daily News in 2019?

***