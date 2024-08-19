Kamala Harris Visits Gas Station Being Sued by the Biden-Harris Administration

As we pointed out earlier Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz stopped off at a Sheetz convenience store to pick up some snacks, although there won't be as many Doritos in that bag Walz picked out thanks to corporate greed and "shrinkflation," another scam big businesses started along with Biden's inauguration.

Advertisement

Every road trip needs a snack break.



Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/5nXfEARqwF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 18, 2024

David J. Urban noted that things were a bit awkward, seeing as the Biden-Harris administration is suing Sheetz for violating the Civil Rights Act.

Salena Zito reported for the Washington Examiner in April that Joe Biden had visited a Sheetz as well despite their criminal wrongdoing.

Just one day after the president’s orchestrated Sheetz run, the Biden administration hit the privately held convenience store chain with a federal lawsuit in which federal officials say the company discriminated against minority job applicants. The theory, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, is that because the company uses criminal background checks to screen job seekers, somehow that’s a violation of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The Civil Rights Act prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, and national origin. EEOC attorney Debra M. Lawrence wrote that criminal background checks “cause a disparate impact because of race or other protected classifications.” Lawrence went on to say the employment hiring practices must be shown by the employer to be necessary to ensure the safe and efficient performance of the particular jobs at issue. “Even when such necessity is proven, the practice remains unlawful if there is an alternative practice available that is comparably effective in achieving the employer’s goals but causes less discriminatory effect,” Lawrence added. The suit said Sheetz discriminated against black, Native American, and multiracial job seekers by weeding out applicants who failed a criminal background check.

That sounds pretty typical.

"Can I get me some Doritos up in here" doesn't seem authentic. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 19, 2024

There’s nobody in charge. No adult supervision. This would not happen in previous administrations. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 19, 2024

She is pathetic. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 19, 2024

Well played, VP Harris.

Sue Sheetz and then exploit them. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) August 19, 2024

Discriminating against black, Native American, and multiracial job seekers by requiring criminal background checks. That doesn't sound racist at all.

I guess ignorance truly is bliss. Joyful, even, for Kamala and company! — Jondavid “JD” Longo (@JondavidRLongo) August 19, 2024

I forgot about this. So true 🤣 — MJ🇺🇸 (@MistyJernigan17) August 19, 2024

When you try to be politically correct on every issue, eventually much like a web of lie, you can’t possibly remember all the positions you’re supposed to have. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) August 19, 2024

they could have shown up to mock them to their faces and remind them that they want to introduce price controls and that they want to tell them how much they can charge for Doritos and Reeses Pieces — Garrettx🇺🇸 (@GXvictory) August 19, 2024

How much were those Doritos? Is Sheetz involved in price gouging too? Maybe Harris just paid what she thought customers should pay.

The idea a company can't run criminal background checks on prospective employees is absurd — Jeff B. Vockrodt (@JeffBVockrodt) August 19, 2024

Advertisement

Maybe Kamala can bail the criminals out and then force Sheetz to hire them. — Courtland Martens (@Courtland_IRL) August 19, 2024

Looks like it was such a natural and unscripted moment. And look, she likes Doritos just like me. — Daniel Kowalski (@Dankowalski116) August 19, 2024

Couldn't they have stopped at a Wawa instead, or someplace they're not suing?

***