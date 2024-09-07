City Council Shuts Down Meeting When Residents Complain About Haitian Migrants

As we reported earlier, every state is now a border state. A small city in rural Wisconsin with a population of just 5,400 announced the arrest of a suspected Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member who allegedly violently and sexually attacked a woman and injured a juvenile in the process. This is reportedly that same gang that it's a conspiracy theory to say has taken over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, and what you saw with your own eyes on video isn't happening.

Sylacauga, Alabama, with a population of just 12,000 is seeing an influx of Haitian immigrants, and residents are getting concerned. One man tried to bring up illegal immigrants at the city council meeting but council members quickly shut that down and voted to adjourn.

William Thornton reports for AL.com:

A Sylacauga City Council meeting was cut short after only 20 minutes Thursday following questions from several residents about recent Haitian immigration to the area. Council President Tiffany Nix brought the meeting to a close after several residents asked questions about how the city knew workers coming there were legal immigrants, who had determined this, and what effect they were having on crime and housing. After three residents asked questions during the meeting, Nix brought it to a close. “I’m going to cut it off,” she said.

Serious red flag.—

“ This is our city! ” Sylacauga, AL citizens were silenced for questioning the influx of Haitian migrants.



Council meeting abruptly shut down after public comments and concerns were raised. pic.twitter.com/JOOFMQMRu8 — April Color (@ColorApril) September 7, 2024

Council meeting abruptly shut down in Sylacauga, AL after residents demand transparency over influx of illegals: pic.twitter.com/lM6VZ8N3JX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 6, 2024

Dude wants to know why illegals are being shipped into his city and the woke city council lady claims racism and ends the meeting 🤣



Nothing will ever get fixed with weak leaders running things — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 7, 2024

"We are worried about our safety from illegals coming to our county."



Woman: "We are not going to treat people differently because of how they look."



The gaslighting is insane. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2024

Disgraceful, how dare he ask about illegals in his own town! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 6, 2024

We need more people standing up and speaking like this and they need to elect people who will let them speak — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) September 6, 2024

Thy city council is dead wrong to ignore the issue. Alabamans should be furious — Noah Webster (@NoahWebster01) September 6, 2024

Weak leadership. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 7, 2024

She must be a Democrat because she immediately turned what he was saying into a race thing. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) September 7, 2024

They have every right to demand answers. These local governments are trying to sneak in illegals without telling the people, and it’s downright unacceptable. — RealLibertyLion (@RealLibertyNow) September 6, 2024

The left and their media puppets don’t wanna talk about this issue because it will then pull the curtain back as to what’s actually going on in this country. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 6, 2024

We can’t allow the common people to ask too many questions. — D. Mclaughlin - panem et circenses (@DonMcLaughlin9) September 6, 2024

This is happening all across the country — Dan (@DRob_RXT300) September 6, 2024

She moved really quickly to shut down the discussion as soon as it turned to concerns about migrants. As President Joe Biden assured us back in March, after being shamed into saying at his State of the Union address the name of "Lincoln" Riley, the nursing student who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan national, "These have been model citizens."

