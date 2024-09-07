Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
City Council Shuts Down Meeting When Residents Complain About Haitian Migrants

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on September 07, 2024
As we reported earlier, every state is now a border state. A small city in rural Wisconsin with a population of just 5,400 announced the arrest of a suspected Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member who allegedly violently and sexually attacked a woman and injured a juvenile in the process. This is reportedly that same gang that it's a conspiracy theory to say has taken over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colorado, and what you saw with your own eyes on video isn't happening.

Sylacauga, Alabama, with a population of just 12,000 is seeing an influx of Haitian immigrants, and residents are getting concerned. One man tried to bring up illegal immigrants at the city council meeting but council members quickly shut that down and voted to adjourn.

William Thornton reports for AL.com:

A Sylacauga City Council meeting was cut short after only 20 minutes Thursday following questions from several residents about recent Haitian immigration to the area.

Council President Tiffany Nix brought the meeting to a close after several residents asked questions about how the city knew workers coming there were legal immigrants, who had determined this, and what effect they were having on crime and housing.

After three residents asked questions during the meeting, Nix brought it to a close. “I’m going to cut it off,” she said.

She moved really quickly to shut down the discussion as soon as it turned to concerns about migrants. As President Joe Biden assured us back in March, after being shamed into saying at his State of the Union address the name of "Lincoln" Riley, the nursing student who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan national, "These have been model citizens."

***

