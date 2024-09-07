Violent Venezuelan Gang Members Are EVERYWHERE: Latest Arrest Happened in Rural Wisconsin

Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sanctuary cities will not be shouldering the burden of illegal immigrants for long. While violent Venezuelan gang members run roughshod over the residents of Aurora, CO and Chicago, IL, we told you about Haitian immigrants causing problems in Springfield, OH (a red area of a red state).

Now a Venezuelan gang member was arrested in Prairie du Chien, WI, a rural town on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River:

This is all on Kamala Harris.

Don't forget who is to blame.

Nailed it.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

And we're the Titanic.

And for all the people who say deportation isn't logistically possible, it's as easy as starting with guys who get arrested.

They sure do.

 Things get real ugly, real quick.

