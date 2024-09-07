Violent Venezuelan Gang Members Are EVERYWHERE: Latest Arrest Happened in Rural Wisconsin

Sanctuary cities will not be shouldering the burden of illegal immigrants for long. While violent Venezuelan gang members run roughshod over the residents of Aurora, CO and Chicago, IL, we told you about Haitian immigrants causing problems in Springfield, OH (a red area of a red state).
Now a Venezuelan gang member was arrested in Prairie du Chien, WI, a rural town on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River:
NEW: Police in Prairie du Chien, a small city in rural Wisconsin w/ a population of just 5,400, announce the arrest of a suspected Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member who allegedly violently and sexually attacked a woman & injured a juvenile in the process. ICE now involved. pic.twitter.com/aUx8PkPhnx— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 6, 2024
This is all on Kamala Harris.
Biden/Harris's America pic.twitter.com/IwRT35InP4— Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) September 6, 2024
Don't forget who is to blame.
In this open-borders era, every town is a border town — including Prairie du Chien. https://t.co/2gD25UgPGJ— Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) September 7, 2024
Nailed it.
Why do I feel like this nightmare is just beginning?— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 6, 2024
The couple of incidents we’ve heard of recently are going to be just the tip of the iceberg.
There’s no efficient way to go round all these people up and deport them, now that they’re here & dispersed throughout our towns. https://t.co/ellpOvNOsr
Recommended
This is just the tip of the iceberg.
And we're the Titanic.
Small towns will be overrun with illegals if something doesn't happen soon. Deportation is the only solution forward.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 6, 2024
And for all the people who say deportation isn't logistically possible, it's as easy as starting with guys who get arrested.
The Party of Women sure likes to protect violent men who commit crimes against women.— Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) September 6, 2024
They sure do.
Citizens have no legal recourse against what the federal government is doing to their communities.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 6, 2024
Guess what happens in those kind of circumstances? https://t.co/K8ElFAlvtF
Things get real ugly, real quick.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member