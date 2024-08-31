Tim Walz Just Wants to Have Thanksgiving Dinner ‘Without a S**tshow’

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is following in the steps of Kamala Harris in repeating the same speech over and over. A couple of weeks ago, Walz, "America's dad" with the "folksy demeanor," posted that he just wanted to have a normal Thanksgiving dinner without politics. "Remember the time when you could go to Thanksgiving with your relatives and not complain about politics the whole time?" he asked. "This election is a chance to bring up the joy and look to the future."

Good for him for working the word "joy" into that speech. He worked another word into Friday night's speech:

Gov. Walz at a fundraiser tonight, per pool, on the stakes of the election: “I just want to go to Thanksgiving dinner with my relatives and not have a shitshow." — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) August 31, 2024

The fact is, you used to be able to have Thanksgiving dinner without politics until the liberals hijacked the holiday and gave you tips on how to deal with your crazy conservative uncle.

Just last year, the Biden-Harris campaign released a thread of talking points to use to respond to crazy MAGA nonsense at the dinner table:

Your handy guide for responding to crazy MAGA nonsense this Thanksgiving



A thread pic.twitter.com/rf0hFRXa80 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 23, 2023

The year before that, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted a "cheat sheet" to use to counter your MAGA relatives:

It’s hard to quit talking politics cold turkey — even at Thanksgiving. Talk to your family from across the aisle, and across your dinner table, with this cheat sheet. pic.twitter.com/0KLii3kiGJ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 23, 2022

This was years after the Democrats had come up with the idea of posting printable Thanksgiving placemats with gun control talking points on them: "This Thanksgiving, help set the table straight."

The fact is, it's the progressives who have hijacked Thanksgiving. We've been lectured by Molly Jong-Fast, POLITICO, and The Nation, which wanted to "decolonize" Thanksgiving and turn it into "Truthsgiving."

What is this obsession Democrats have with family gatherings where people's political opinions might differ?

Back to Walz:

He banned Thanksgiving get together but not violent riots... I don't care what he wants — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) August 31, 2024

Lol dude tried to ban people from going to Thanksgiving during covid. Absolutely incredible. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) August 31, 2024

Walz makes his family stand at parade rest and call him Sergeant Major at the Thanksgiving dinner table. — Rob Alberts (@robertjalberts) August 31, 2024

Shitlibs are calling off the supercilious lectures?



Better late than never — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) August 31, 2024

Ironic, given that @BarackObama commanded his followers to disrupt family Thanksgiving events with Leftist politics. — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) August 31, 2024

Sounds like he's the problem, not his family. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 31, 2024

This is such a weird talking point. — Mandy (@carebearSMC) August 31, 2024

Harris and Walz are just going to continue giving us the unity that President Joe Biden promised.

I'm so very glad my family doesn't have to put up with this guy on Thanksgiving. — Jo Clark (@JoClark70992650) August 31, 2024

Maybe if liberals could keep themselves in check, Thanksgiving dinner could be a pleasant experience. We look forward to Jean-Pierre posting this year's liberal talking points for Thanksgiving dinner.

