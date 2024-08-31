Whether Personal Convenience or Political Stance, Nanny Impregnator Doug Emhoff Rallies fo...
Tim Walz Just Wants to Have Thanksgiving Dinner ‘Without a S**tshow’

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 31, 2024
AI Image / Bing Copilot

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is following in the steps of Kamala Harris in repeating the same speech over and over. A couple of weeks ago, Walz, "America's dad" with the "folksy demeanor," posted that he just wanted to have a normal Thanksgiving dinner without politics. "Remember the time when you could go to Thanksgiving with your relatives and not complain about politics the whole time?" he asked. "This election is a chance to bring up the joy and look to the future."

Good for him for working the word "joy" into that speech. He worked another word into Friday night's speech:

The fact is, you used to be able to have Thanksgiving dinner without politics until the liberals hijacked the holiday and gave you tips on how to deal with your crazy conservative uncle. 

Just last year, the Biden-Harris campaign released a thread of talking points to use to respond to crazy MAGA nonsense at the dinner table:

The year before that, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted a "cheat sheet" to use to counter your MAGA relatives:

This was years after the Democrats had come up with the idea of posting printable Thanksgiving placemats with gun control talking points on them: "This Thanksgiving, help set the table straight."

The fact is, it's the progressives who have hijacked Thanksgiving. We've been lectured by Molly Jong-Fast, POLITICO, and The Nation, which wanted to "decolonize" Thanksgiving and turn it into "Truthsgiving."

What is this obsession Democrats have with family gatherings where people's political opinions might differ?

Back to Walz:

Harris and Walz are just going to continue giving us the unity that President Joe Biden promised.

Maybe if liberals could keep themselves in check, Thanksgiving dinner could be a pleasant experience. We look forward to Jean-Pierre posting this year's liberal talking points for Thanksgiving dinner.

***

 

