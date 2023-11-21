The Nation Wants to 'Decolonize' Thanksgiving, Celebrate 'Truthsgiving'

Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry...
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on November 21, 2023
Twitter

We see the same story every Thanksgiving; the only thing that changes is who publishes it. There are those who want to eliminate Thanksgiving altogether, the same way many liberal municipalities have changed Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day. This time around it's The Nation wishing to do away with the lie that is Thanksgiving and replace it with "Truthsgiving."

Sean Sherman argues that we need to "decolonize" Thanksgiving:

For many Americans, the image of Thanksgiving is one of supposed unity: the gathering of “Pilgrims and Indians” in a harmonious feast. But this version obscures the harsh truth, one steeped in colonialism, violence, and misrepresentation. By exploring the Indigenous perspective on Thanksgiving, we can not only discern some of the nuances of decolonization but gain a deeper understanding of American history.

The sanitized version of Thanksgiving neglects to mention the violence, land theft, and subsequent decimation of Indigenous populations. Needless to say, this causes tremendous distress to those of us who are still reeling from the trauma of these events to our communities.

I do not think we need to end Thanksgiving. But we do need to decolonize it. That means centering the Indigenous perspective and challenging the colonial narratives around the holiday (and every other day on the calendar).

Forgive us if we don't get on board with the idea of "decolonizing" anything, seeing as celebrants of the October 7 slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israeli citizens by Hamas terrorists adopted the cry, "This is what decolonization looks like."

A decolonized Thanksgiving could transform a holiday marred by historical amnesia into a celebration of genuine gratitude, unity, and recognition of our rich Indigenous heritage. It would offer a clearer lens through which to see the entire world.

Let us drop food and knowledge, not bombs.

Who's dropping bombs on whom and what does it have to do with the Pilgrims?

Here's a great thread by Twitchy favorite Dr. Strangetweet:

Damn.

Strangetweet notes that the United States isn't perfect, and this editor agrees. He also believes that liberals don't have the internal strength to be associated with anything that isn't perfect. So instead, they become anti-American and yet praise countries they've never been to or will never experience.

That was some knowledge dropped right there like a bomb.

***

