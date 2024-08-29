CBS News Tries to Shame NRSC for Advertising on Hate Site X

The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

It was back in November when Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America. Musk had said that he was going to file a "thermonuclear lawsuit" against Media Matters for trying to scare away X advertisers like Apple and IBM by showing their ads next to pro-Nazi posts. Michael Shellenberger of The Twitter Files fame said he tried to replicate Media Matters' experience but couldn't. Musk called Media Matters "pure evil."

Mike Berg, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, shared on Thursday an email he received from a reporter a CBS News who informed him that the previous week, CBS News had "reported on the fact that promoted advertisements are showing up under racist and pro-Nazi posts on X and how those accounts may be financially benefitting from advertising revenue. CBS News had found that the World Bank had pulled its advertising after "a CBS News investigation found promoted advertisements from the organization showing up under a racist post from an account that prolifically posts pro-Nazi and white nationalist content." Which account, they won't glorify by identifying.

"Is the NRSC aware of the content of the accounts under which its ads appear?" "How much has the NRSC spent on X ads since October 2022?"

Kamala Harris and her campaign post on X every day. Is Harris aware she's using a platform riddled with hate speech? Will she pull her X account?

Or label it state-affiliated media.

Exactly.

***

