James Carville Says a More Humane Country Would Put RFK in a Rubber Room

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Back in May, we told you about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the news that he was diagnosed with a parasitic brain worm back in 2010. The news was revealed in divorce proceedings in 2012 but wasn't really made public until then. Much of the reaction on X was very, very funny but RFK Jr. himself has won with his own posts on the subject:

As we reported, five of his siblings released a statement disowning him from the family after he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. He even lost his dear friend Billy Baldwin. A whole lot of liberals were butthurt by the endorsement and subsequent scathing indictment of the current Democrat Party.

Democrat strategist James Carville is still out there doing his thing and told CNN that "in a more humane country," they would have locked Kennedy "in a nice rubber room."

"He has no business being out on the street." That's democracy for you.

Maybe, just maybe, the problem is with the Democrat Party.

Lucky for him.

He most recently explained the GOP's support of Israel by claiming that they think "the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians."

Carville is always a class act. Great job CNN keeping him on as a political analyst so we can get substantive takes like this one.

