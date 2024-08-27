James Carville Says a More Humane Country Would Put RFK in a Rubber Room

Back in May, we told you about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the news that he was diagnosed with a parasitic brain worm back in 2010. The news was revealed in divorce proceedings in 2012 but wasn't really made public until then. Much of the reaction on X was very, very funny but RFK Jr. himself has won with his own posts on the subject:

Advertisement

I offer to eat 5 more brain worms and still beat President Trump and President Biden in a debate. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 8, 2024

As we reported, five of his siblings released a statement disowning him from the family after he suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. He even lost his dear friend Billy Baldwin. A whole lot of liberals were butthurt by the endorsement and subsequent scathing indictment of the current Democrat Party.

Democrat strategist James Carville is still out there doing his thing and told CNN that "in a more humane country," they would have locked Kennedy "in a nice rubber room."

James Carville says RFK Jr. is mentally unwell.



“If Robert Kennedy lived in a more humane country, they would have him in a nice rubber room.” pic.twitter.com/ZnQdhJIbQf — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) August 27, 2024

Democrat Strategist James Carville says RFK Jr belongs in a mental facility.



“If Bobby Kennedy lived in a more humane country, they would have him in a nice rubber room…he has no business being out on the street mixing and mingling with people.”



pic.twitter.com/kNMt4N9jNO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 27, 2024

"He has no business being out on the street." That's democracy for you.

Says the old man dressing like my eleven year old grandsons. — Idaho Heartland (@idahoheartland) August 27, 2024

Skeletor has thoughts. And, James, put on a collared shirt. You clown. — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) August 27, 2024

Ah yes... the good 'ole character assassination. Straight out of the Democrat101 playbook.



They save this for when anyone dare steps out of line or questions what they are doing as a party. — Critter (@critterdude) August 27, 2024

Maybe, just maybe, the problem is with the Democrat Party.

I seldom resort to this sort of reply, but I have met and have friends who have worked with Bobby Kennedy Jr. James Carville is not just wrong but his statement shows the shallow, narrow-minded, deeply unkind, and unhealthy human he is. — Lisa McLeod (@LMMCL2022) August 27, 2024

James obviously has no mirrors in his house🙄 — Jim (@jim_knipe) August 27, 2024

Lucky for him.

Says a total whack job — JRSlick (@WernerS350841) August 27, 2024

Yeah, God forbid we should hear the truth from somebody. — Corinne Hilger (@CreativelyOn) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

Democrats: imprison those who disagree with us. — mountaineer86 (@hop99146874) August 27, 2024

He represents the party of hope, joy, and kindness? — Doesn’t matter 🍄 ✿ (@canadianbacons4) August 27, 2024

Carville only knows one strategy - ad hominem attacks against those the party fears. — Bill Kelly (@bill_outerbirch) August 27, 2024

He most recently explained the GOP's support of Israel by claiming that they think "the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians."

If we lived in a more humane society, he would focus on the people actually living on the streets w mental illness. That’s a very inhumane situation. — Rmdee (@rmdee_67) August 27, 2024

Carville is always a class act. Great job CNN keeping him on as a political analyst so we can get substantive takes like this one.

***