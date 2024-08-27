James Carville Says a More Humane Country Would Put RFK in a Rubber...
Breaking: David French Shows No Self-Awareness at All

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on August 27, 2024
New York Times conserative evangalical Christian columnist David French isn't a big fan of Twitchy, but we just can't quit him. His entire shtick is telling Christians that they're doing Christianity wrong. He's there to lead to flock in the right direction, straight to Drag Queen Story Hour. 

Like many other Never Trumpers who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, he's voting for Kamala Harris in 2024. Because he agrees with her platform? No, he has loftier goals than that. He's trying to save conservatism. And the way you do that is to vote for the woman GovTrack in 2019 named as the most liberal senator

Every policy position she iterated as a 2020 presidential candidate is as far-left as you can get. In 2024, the best we can tell you is she's pro-abortion (being the first vice president ever to visit an abortion clinic!). It's astounding how many people think you can "conserve conservatism" by electing the most progressive ticket ever. Good luck seeing a conservative ever win again after they kill the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court.

That's all he does is tell Christians that they're voting wrong.

… for electing a “cruel, hard man.” You said Christians sold America a “cruel, a vicious, incompetent” man for voting for Trump. And then you seethed at the “70 [to] 80 percent” of “white evangelicals in this country” who didn’t share your obsessive hatred of Trump.

You explicitly accused Christians of violating Christ’s command to love their enemies by voting for Trump.

“Remember, this is the person that the white conservative evangelical church put in power and stand by today,” you preened in a 2020 debate literally entitled “Should Christians Vote For Donald Trump?”

And now you’re going to sit here and pretend to be above it all? There aren’t words to fully describe the depths of your dishonesty and sanctimony.

The only proper response to your willful, malicious deceit and your abject hatred of tens of millions of Christians in this country who oppose gay marriage, child sexual mutilation, drag queen story hour, and abortion on demand is simple: “Get behind me, Satan.”

Damn.

Just last month Biography asked, "What is Vice President Kamala Harris' religion?" Maybe she could talk about it in an interview. We just don't know the real Harris yet.

That's what we're wondering.

It's his thing. How else do you think he keeps his spot in the New York Times newsroom?

