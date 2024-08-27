Breaking: David French Shows No Self-Awareness at All

New York Times conserative evangalical Christian columnist David French isn't a big fan of Twitchy, but we just can't quit him. His entire shtick is telling Christians that they're doing Christianity wrong. He's there to lead to flock in the right direction, straight to Drag Queen Story Hour.

Like many other Never Trumpers who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, he's voting for Kamala Harris in 2024. Because he agrees with her platform? No, he has loftier goals than that. He's trying to save conservatism. And the way you do that is to vote for the woman GovTrack in 2019 named as the most liberal senator.

Every policy position she iterated as a 2020 presidential candidate is as far-left as you can get. In 2024, the best we can tell you is she's pro-abortion (being the first vice president ever to visit an abortion clinic!). It's astounding how many people think you can "conserve conservatism" by electing the most progressive ticket ever. Good luck seeing a conservative ever win again after they kill the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court.

The next couple months are going to be full of accusations that a person can't be a Christian and vote how they're voting. Ignore those voices. There is no credible argument that our vote defines our walk with God. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 27, 2024

That's all he does is tell Christians that they're voting wrong.

You personally claimed that Christians who voted for Trump “sold” their Christian witness.



You accused Christians of personally hiring Trump of “hiring [Trump] to hate for [them] and “to be cruel for [them].” You excoriated Christians specifically for electing a “cruel, hard… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 27, 2024

… for electing a “cruel, hard man.” You said Christians sold America a “cruel, a vicious, incompetent” man for voting for Trump. And then you seethed at the “70 [to] 80 percent” of “white evangelicals in this country” who didn’t share your obsessive hatred of Trump. You explicitly accused Christians of violating Christ’s command to love their enemies by voting for Trump. “Remember, this is the person that the white conservative evangelical church put in power and stand by today,” you preened in a 2020 debate literally entitled “Should Christians Vote For Donald Trump?” And now you’re going to sit here and pretend to be above it all? There aren’t words to fully describe the depths of your dishonesty and sanctimony. The only proper response to your willful, malicious deceit and your abject hatred of tens of millions of Christians in this country who oppose gay marriage, child sexual mutilation, drag queen story hour, and abortion on demand is simple: “Get behind me, Satan.”

Damn.

Just last month Biography asked, "What is Vice President Kamala Harris' religion?" Maybe she could talk about it in an interview. We just don't know the real Harris yet.

...now let me explain to you why all good Christians support abortion on demand up to full term and taking children away from parents who won't support transgender surgeries for minors. — Socratic Method Man (@Elder_Haman) August 27, 2024

More abortion, more war and more corporate welfare is actually what Jesus would have wanted. I'm with you, David. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) August 27, 2024

"The Christian case for late-term abortions" — Laughing Jae (@Laughing_Jae) August 27, 2024

You are a disgrace. — PureLifeIrish (@PureLifeIrish1) August 27, 2024

Have you ever read one of your columns? — Rusty (@rustyslamington) August 27, 2024

That's what we're wondering.

So... we should ignore you, you're saying?



Ok. — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) August 27, 2024

Might fool people but you ain't fooling God — Dano55 (@Dano551025174) August 27, 2024

It is only if you arbitrarily cast aside the immutable laws of the Bible and Christianity as a whole that you can arrive at such a demonstrably false and a ridiculous assertion. This is a completely asinine conclusion you draw. — Bull Pucky (@beam77808221) August 27, 2024

Lmfao, one of the 3 articles you always recycle is how white evangelicals are betraying their faith because they voted for Trump. — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) August 27, 2024

I’m pretty tired of judgemental Christians, using Christianity to bully people — DesiDesign (@DesiKADesign) August 27, 2024

Basically that's all you do, viper. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) August 27, 2024

It's his thing. How else do you think he keeps his spot in the New York Times newsroom?

