David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on August 13, 2024
NBC

Our own Sam Janney did a VIP post on Monday on David French's contribution to Sunday's New York Times, "To Save Conservatism From Itself, I'm Voting for Harris."

That photo appears to be hands held in prayer over a Bible, which makes sense, since French is the Times' evangelical Christian conservative columnist. And like many other Never Trumpers who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, he's voting for Kamala Harris in 2024. Because he agrees with her platform? No, he has loftier goals than that. He's trying to save conservatism. And the way you do that is to vote for the woman GovTrack in 2019 named as the most liberal senator

Every policy position she iterated as a 2020 presidential candidate is as far-left as you can get. In 2024, the best we can tell you is she's pro-abortion (being the first vice president ever to visit an abortion clinic!) and wants to eliminate tax on tips.

We're still not sure how snubbing Donald Trump is conserving conservatism. So you vote for Harris and get the most progressive government America has ever seen for the next four to eight years. And in the meantime, Trump will die of old age and the Republican Party will revert to the party of Ronald Regan, with standard bearers like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. If Cheney were running, French and the rest of the Never Trumpers would still vote for Harris.

Here's French discussing his column on — where else? — MSNBC.

"The path of MAGA is a path toward electoral ruin" — as opposed to the campaigns of principled conservatives like John McCain and Mitt Romney. The kind of conservatives who rolled over for any Democrat opposition in order to be bipartisan.

Even Barack Obama campaigned on marriage being between a man and a woman.

The Republican Party will get the message, fix itself, and take over again once 10 million more illegal immigrants have been let over the border, Drag Queen Story Hour is in every school curriculum, and DEI has a firm foothold in every government office.

Does French ever ask himself if the Democrat Party is the one we grew up with? Is Kamala Harris the next Walter Mondale?

***

