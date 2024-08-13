David French Explains to MSNBC Why He's Voting for Kamala Harris

Our own Sam Janney did a VIP post on Monday on David French's contribution to Sunday's New York Times, "To Save Conservatism From Itself, I'm Voting for Harris."

Every David French piece now amounts to "To save the country, I will repeatedly punch myself in the balls". pic.twitter.com/vmtpqT22yz — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 11, 2024

That photo appears to be hands held in prayer over a Bible, which makes sense, since French is the Times' evangelical Christian conservative columnist. And like many other Never Trumpers who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, he's voting for Kamala Harris in 2024. Because he agrees with her platform? No, he has loftier goals than that. He's trying to save conservatism. And the way you do that is to vote for the woman GovTrack in 2019 named as the most liberal senator.

Every policy position she iterated as a 2020 presidential candidate is as far-left as you can get. In 2024, the best we can tell you is she's pro-abortion (being the first vice president ever to visit an abortion clinic!) and wants to eliminate tax on tips.

We're still not sure how snubbing Donald Trump is conserving conservatism. So you vote for Harris and get the most progressive government America has ever seen for the next four to eight years. And in the meantime, Trump will die of old age and the Republican Party will revert to the party of Ronald Regan, with standard bearers like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. If Cheney were running, French and the rest of the Never Trumpers would still vote for Harris.

Here's French discussing his column on — where else? — MSNBC.

🚨🚨 #PrinciplesFirst alert:@DavidAFrench: “If you’ve been a lifelong Republican, I’ve got news for you: This party is not the party you grew up with.”pic.twitter.com/PUjeH332av — Principles First (@Principles_1st) August 13, 2024

Even his Karen-like voice is grating. — Catholics Against Kamala (@AustinRuse) August 13, 2024

As a lifelong Republican, i'm glad it's not the party I grew up with. That party was filled with concessionists, colluders, globalists, and warkhawks. — Assault Clip, #2A Voter (@assaultclip) August 13, 2024

I get hating Trump, but voting for Harris makes you a progressive and all that entails. — CMD09 (@shyunodoslucky) August 13, 2024

He’s voting for Harris and Walz, who push gender ideology onto *children,* who support crime, and who think some speech should be illegal. This isn’t the party of Bill Clinton, who signed a marriage bill and said big government was over. French is the one voting for radicals. — American Jane (@AmericanJane) August 13, 2024

Exactly! Keep telling everyone this! Everyone needs to know we are no longer the party of Bush’s, Romney’s, Pence’s



Don’t make me vote harder for the new GOP — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) August 13, 2024

Conservatism is a slur to most GOP voters these days. Who wants to associate with a limp-wristed political movement that has done nothing to preserve our nation? You had decades and conserved nothing. Fought for nothing. Go away, dinosaur. You aren't needed. — Dave Fox (@Izzysbinkie) August 13, 2024

How about these principles: America First. Legal immigration only. Benefits to veterans & Americans before illegals. Government that is for America by Americans, not neocon warmongers for the oligarch's empire & their shills. Peace before war.

We are tired of the long s***show — Fnordly (@fnordly) August 13, 2024

"The path of MAGA is a path toward electoral ruin" — as opposed to the campaigns of principled conservatives like John McCain and Mitt Romney. The kind of conservatives who rolled over for any Democrat opposition in order to be bipartisan.

Is this the Democrat Party you grew up with? — Thick Hardcheese (@Bubble1Mc) August 13, 2024

Even Barack Obama campaigned on marriage being between a man and a woman.

So your solution is to vote for a radical progressive that is completely set on eradicating the entire Republican Party? Nah — Bluelinefrog (@bluelinefrog) August 13, 2024

The Republican Party will get the message, fix itself, and take over again once 10 million more illegal immigrants have been let over the border, Drag Queen Story Hour is in every school curriculum, and DEI has a firm foothold in every government office.

This is not the America you grew up in either. Adapt or die — Nathaniel B. Washington (@NBW69) August 13, 2024

Does French ever ask himself if the Democrat Party is the one we grew up with? Is Kamala Harris the next Walter Mondale?

