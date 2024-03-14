Republicans Can't Screw This Up...Right?
Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

We're all supposed to forget that President Joe Biden made Vice President Kamala Harris his border czar. Instead of visiting our border she flew to Central America to find the "root causes" of mass migration into the United States. The root cause was her boss telling illegals to surge to the border if he was elected, and they were listening.

After the Dobbs decision turned the issue of abortion back over to the states, the Biden administration found a new job for Harris … she would tour the country in support of "women's health care." Abortion is the top issue with Democrats, so it makes sense.

On Thursday, Harris visited a Planned Parenthood clinic, making her the first sitting president or vice president to visit an abortion clinic. We guess she wanted to see where millions in tax dollars were going.

HuffPost reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Minnesota on Thursday.

Harris plans to tour a clinic in the Twin Cities area and speak to physicians about how they’ve been affected by abortion bans outside of the state, a White House official told HuffPost. The stop, first reported by NBC News, is part of the vice president’s Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) are slated to join her.

Minnesota has become a safe haven for abortion in the Midwest since the U.S. Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade in 2022. North Dakota and South Dakota enacted near-total abortion bans right after the high court’s decision, and Nebraska has a 12-week ban on the books. After the state saw an uptick in out-of-state patients, Walz signed a “refuge” law that shielded people traveling to Minnesota for abortions from legal consequences in their home states.

They dropped the "rare" years ago.

First visit as a sitting vice president.

She's not celebrating abortion, she's celebrating women's access to reproductive health care. Of course, she had words.

Everybody get ready for the language: abortion! Aborting a fetus is not medical care of the uterus. There's nothing wrong with the uterus.

Nope. A miscarriage isn't an abortion. An ectopic pregnancy isn't an abortion. Although those were the rumors going around after Roe v. Wade was overturned. And the states have made this clear in their legislation.

The vast majority of abortions are birth control. If it's unwanted, it's a "fetus"; if it is wanted, it's a "baby." That's the magic word that separates the two: wanted.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
