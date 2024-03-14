Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit an Abortion Clinic

We're all supposed to forget that President Joe Biden made Vice President Kamala Harris his border czar. Instead of visiting our border she flew to Central America to find the "root causes" of mass migration into the United States. The root cause was her boss telling illegals to surge to the border if he was elected, and they were listening.

After the Dobbs decision turned the issue of abortion back over to the states, the Biden administration found a new job for Harris … she would tour the country in support of "women's health care." Abortion is the top issue with Democrats, so it makes sense.

On Thursday, Harris visited a Planned Parenthood clinic, making her the first sitting president or vice president to visit an abortion clinic. We guess she wanted to see where millions in tax dollars were going.

Kamala Harris Will Be The First Vice President To Visit An Abortion Clinic https://t.co/4esuQvFH8E — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 14, 2024

HuffPost reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Minnesota on Thursday. Harris plans to tour a clinic in the Twin Cities area and speak to physicians about how they’ve been affected by abortion bans outside of the state, a White House official told HuffPost. The stop, first reported by NBC News, is part of the vice president’s Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) are slated to join her. Minnesota has become a safe haven for abortion in the Midwest since the U.S. Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade in 2022. North Dakota and South Dakota enacted near-total abortion bans right after the high court’s decision, and Nebraska has a 12-week ban on the books. After the state saw an uptick in out-of-state patients, Walz signed a “refuge” law that shielded people traveling to Minnesota for abortions from legal consequences in their home states.

Gee that's...I don't know what to say actually https://t.co/cmS9zWansF — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 14, 2024

So…I guess “safe, legal and rare” is completely gone now. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 14, 2024

They dropped the "rare" years ago.

The issue that seems to bring out her passion the most. It’s terrifying. — Arabella ❄️ (@Arabell74010289) March 14, 2024

Just imagine, someone is advising her that this is good optics — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) March 14, 2024

Of course they send a childless woman. — Jody Vetter (@JodyLynnVetter) March 14, 2024

I am sure that it is not her first visit — Neil Bosted (@Handyspanky) March 14, 2024

First visit as a sitting vice president.

This makes me sick to my stomach, how can these people celebrate abortion in such a manner? I find it difficult to believe the majority of Americans agree with abortion all the way up to full term with no limits. — Emellee (@Casino_Diva) March 14, 2024

She's not celebrating abortion, she's celebrating women's access to reproductive health care. Of course, she had words.

Kamala visiting an abortion clinic: "Everyone get ready for the language: uterus! That party of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time." pic.twitter.com/Un8Wcqn3dN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2024

Everybody get ready for the language: abortion! Aborting a fetus is not medical care of the uterus. There's nothing wrong with the uterus.

It’s like watching a car accident. — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) March 14, 2024

"Everyone get ready for the language: UNBURDENED!" #KamalaHarris — PJM (@PJM75TWEETS) March 14, 2024

What do miscarriages and emergency rooms have to do with abortion clinics? I don’t believe for one sec that a woman was denied emergency room care. Not one sec. — Julie (@jewlz711) March 14, 2024

Nope. A miscarriage isn't an abortion. An ectopic pregnancy isn't an abortion. Although those were the rumors going around after Roe v. Wade was overturned. And the states have made this clear in their legislation.

The vast majority of abortions are birth control. If it's unwanted, it's a "fetus"; if it is wanted, it's a "baby." That's the magic word that separates the two: wanted.

***