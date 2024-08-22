Kamala Harris Talks About 'Throwing Away Votes' With No Self-Awareness
Chris Cillizza Says That Tim Walz 'Oozes Authenticity'

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 22, 2024
CNN

This editor had no idea that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was "America's dad" until the Lincoln Project expressed its eagerness to see J.D. Vance debate America's dad. Walz is a dad — thanks to in vitro fertilization, or so he claimed for weeks to score points against Vance. Gwen Walz came forward Tuesday and said she'd not had IVF; the Harris campaign said that Walz was just talking the way normal people talk.

We're finding out a whole lot about Walz, which explains the Democratic National Convention's efforts to make him the role model for "healthy masculinity," according to David Hogg. He's not talking policy and he's not addressing all the claims of stolen valor, made by nearly everyone in his unit.

Chris Cillizza says he didn't get the whole Walz thing before his DNC speech, but now thinks the man oozes authenticity.

I was thrilled when she picked Walz over Shapiro because it was a mistake.

He doesn't try to be someone else? Seriously?

This editor doesn't get it either. Videos tell the story: he considers socialism just being neighborly and doesn't believe that freedom of speech covers hate speech or misinformation. All the guy is is misinformation.

