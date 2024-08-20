AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025

Is Tim Walz Ghostwriting for Jacobin Now? Trash Mag Says Socialism Isn't Borne...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 20, 2024
Journalism meme

The memo went out to Democrats the first week of July: mention the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 as much as possible while presenting as an expanded version of "The Handmaid's Tale." President Joe Biden even put on his aviators and shot a five-second video with a link to look up Project 2025, which CBS News and others called a "blueprint" for a second Trump term.

You'll note that the Biden campaign put up a website at the URL trumpsproject2025.com even though it had no basis in the Trump campaign and Trump disowned it, instead promoting his own Agenda 47. Project 2025 belongs solely to the Heritage Foundation. Clowns like Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu urged their constituents to Google Project 25, which Swalwell said was "forced marriage."

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow brought out a copy of the 900-page Project 2025 as a prop and did her best to tie it to the Trump administration.

"This corrects an earlier post that was deleted because it misidentified the blueprint as Republican. The Republican Party had nothing to do with its creation, and the Trump campaign has disavowed it, saying he had “no idea who is behind” it and found some of its proposals “ridiculous and abysmal.”

We're certain she's read it thoroughly.

The Republican nominee, Trump, has a policy published on his website, unlike Kamala Harris.

The Republicans laid out their party platform at the recent Republican National Convention — the AP might have reported on it.

***

Tags: DELETED TWEET DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION DONALD TRUMP JOURNALISM REPUBLICANS PROJECT 2025

