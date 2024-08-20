AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025

The memo went out to Democrats the first week of July: mention the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 as much as possible while presenting as an expanded version of "The Handmaid's Tale." President Joe Biden even put on his aviators and shot a five-second video with a link to look up Project 2025, which CBS News and others called a "blueprint" for a second Trump term.

Advertisement

Project 2025 will destroy America.

⁰⁰

Look it up. We made it easy for you: https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs pic.twitter.com/jNW94z0e0Y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2024

You'll note that the Biden campaign put up a website at the URL trumpsproject2025.com even though it had no basis in the Trump campaign and Trump disowned it, instead promoting his own Agenda 47. Project 2025 belongs solely to the Heritage Foundation. Clowns like Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu urged their constituents to Google Project 25, which Swalwell said was "forced marriage."

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow brought out a copy of the 900-page Project 2025 as a prop and did her best to tie it to the Trump administration.

Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow brought out a copy of Project 2025, a blueprint created by the Heritage Foundation for a second Trump term. She then slammed it on the podium.



This corrects an earlier post that was deleted because it misidentified the blueprint as Republican. pic.twitter.com/mR6azk3rxd — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2024

"This corrects an earlier post that was deleted because it misidentified the blueprint as Republican. The Republican Party had nothing to do with its creation, and the Trump campaign has disavowed it, saying he had “no idea who is behind” it and found some of its proposals “ridiculous and abysmal.”

Sen. Mallory McMorrow is a typical lying democrat. President Trump has never endorsed Project 25 and in fact has condemned it. — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) August 20, 2024

We're certain she's read it thoroughly.

Do liberal white women TRY to be more obnoxious than Trump or is it natural? — Jes (@galexy70) August 20, 2024

AP fails to add that President Trump disavows Project 2025 and that the document has NO bearing on his campaign or future administration. — edgiesversion 24ElectionMatters (@edgiesversion) August 20, 2024

You're just as bad as @Tim_Walz, you lie about everything. Sad. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 20, 2024

"This corrects an earlier post that was deleted because it misidentified the blueprint as Republican."



In other words: a complete and total lie being pushed at the DNC with help from their friends in media. — Woke Golden Boy (@wokegoldenboy) August 20, 2024

The Republican nominee, Trump, has a policy published on his website, unlike Kamala Harris.

The Project 2025 that Trump has condemned and isn't part of his or the GOP platform? — Johnathan Marshall (@cajunphried) August 20, 2024

Advertisement

This is better but still inaccurate. — Dozer74 (@Billdozer74__) August 20, 2024

Why did you change your fake headline? — Dr. G. Russian Bot (@overitall69) August 20, 2024

Has the AP ever made a “mistake” that favored Republicans that you had to correct? — Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) August 20, 2024

The Republicans laid out their party platform at the recent Republican National Convention — the AP might have reported on it.

***