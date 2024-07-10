No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About Project 2025

As we told you yesterday, the White House press office interns and Biden spokespeople who run the president's social media accounts made it clear they're going to try and tie Project 2025 to Donald Trump, and they asked everybody to do this:

Google Project 2025. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 9, 2024

As you might have expected, that backfired.

Now we move on to "Take two."

The White House decided maybe this approach would be more effective with Biden in it, and they didn't have to worry about making any jump cuts this time because the video is just a few seconds long:

Project 2025 will destroy America.

Look it up. We made it easy for you: https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs pic.twitter.com/jNW94z0e0Y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2024

The full clip should be "Project 2025 will destroy America and that's MY job, Jack!" But maybe the White House knows they can't use a Biden video longer than four or five seconds without the need to make edits.

This is just sad.



He’s been reduced to ranting about conspiracy theories in 4 second clips.

pic.twitter.com/K03C2KXGbm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2024

Anything to avoid talking about his own record that doesn't include monumental lies and gaslighting.

It’s the best they can get without having to use multiple jump cuts. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 10, 2024

So this is 100% their strategy now?



“Ignore the fact Biden is obviously physically incapable of being president — look at this proposal for the Heritage Foundation that Trump disavowed! Isn’t it scary!” https://t.co/402mcaqI42 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 10, 2024

They're desperate, and it shows.

How many takes?

🤔 — 🌟Lite Brite🌟 (@LiteBriteLite) July 10, 2024

There are just a few words but you can tell Biden's still reading them off a card.

lol. It’s like the campaign is centered entirely around MSNBC viewers. https://t.co/8rNVQOc9PK — a newsman (@a_newsman) July 10, 2024

At this point they're just trying to keep the Dem base from jumping ship.