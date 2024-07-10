Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not...
OOPSIES: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Saying Biden Can't Serve Another Four Years
Gaza Pier Update Provides Another Perfect Metaphor for the Biden Administration
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on...
Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)
Someone (Allegedly) Tried to Carjack the U.S. Marshals Guarding Justice Sotomayor’s Home
In Move That Seems Like a Political Ploy, White House Quietly Pivots on...
CBS News Looks Into Project 2025, the 'Blueprint' for a Second Trump Term
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Dr. Jill Biden Says the Decision Has Been Made — She's All-In
Reuters: Biden Is Now Deporting More People Than Trump
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
WATCH: A Democratic Neurologist Declares Biden Has Parkinson’s, Calls Out the Cover Up...
Activists Oppose 'Solicitation of a Minor' Legislation Because It's Unfair to LGBTQ People

No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About Project 2025

Doug P.  |  11:51 AM on July 10, 2024
Gif meme

As we told you yesterday, the White House press office interns and Biden spokespeople who run the president's social media accounts made it clear they're going to try and tie Project 2025 to Donald Trump, and they asked everybody to do this:

Advertisement

As you might have expected, that backfired.

Now we move on to "Take two."

The White House decided maybe this approach would be more effective with Biden in it, and they didn't have to worry about making any jump cuts this time because the video is just a few seconds long:

The full clip should be "Project 2025 will destroy America and that's MY job, Jack!" But maybe the White House knows they can't use a Biden video longer than four or five seconds without the need to make edits.

Anything to avoid talking about his own record that doesn't include monumental lies and gaslighting.

Recommended

Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not NOW)
Doug P.
Advertisement

They're desperate, and it shows.

There are just a few words but you can tell Biden's still reading them off a card.

At this point they're just trying to keep the Dem base from jumping ship.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not NOW)
Doug P.
OOPSIES: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Saying Biden Can't Serve Another Four Years
Grateful Calvin
Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)
Doug P.
WaPo: Disastrous New Ice Age Could Hit Any Moment
Brett T.
Jon Stewart's Pretty Decent Rant on Biden's Mental Wellness
Gordon K
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on the Democratic Ticket
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not NOW) Doug P.
Advertisement