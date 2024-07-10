No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About Project 2025

As we told you yesterday, the White House press office interns and Biden spokespeople who run the president's social media accounts made it clear they're going to try and tie Project 2025 to Donald Trump, and they asked everybody to do this:
Google Project 2025.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 9, 2024
As you might have expected, that backfired.
Now we move on to "Take two."
The White House decided maybe this approach would be more effective with Biden in it, and they didn't have to worry about making any jump cuts this time because the video is just a few seconds long:
Project 2025 will destroy America.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2024
Look it up. We made it easy for you: https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs pic.twitter.com/jNW94z0e0Y
The full clip should be "Project 2025 will destroy America and that's MY job, Jack!" But maybe the White House knows they can't use a Biden video longer than four or five seconds without the need to make edits.
This is just sad.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2024
He’s been reduced to ranting about conspiracy theories in 4 second clips.
pic.twitter.com/K03C2KXGbm
Anything to avoid talking about his own record that doesn't include monumental lies and gaslighting.
It’s the best they can get without having to use multiple jump cuts.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 10, 2024
So this is 100% their strategy now?— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 10, 2024
“Ignore the fact Biden is obviously physically incapable of being president — look at this proposal for the Heritage Foundation that Trump disavowed! Isn’t it scary!” https://t.co/402mcaqI42
They're desperate, and it shows.
How many takes?— 🌟Lite Brite🌟 (@LiteBriteLite) July 10, 2024
🤔
There are just a few words but you can tell Biden's still reading them off a card.
https://t.co/DWgWcs1RMM pic.twitter.com/6d3fxssClq— Magills (@magills_) July 10, 2024
lol. It’s like the campaign is centered entirely around MSNBC viewers. https://t.co/8rNVQOc9PK— a newsman (@a_newsman) July 10, 2024
At this point they're just trying to keep the Dem base from jumping ship.
